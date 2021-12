While checking car graveyards for interesting pieces of automotive history, I'm always on the lookout for vehicles showing impressive final mileage figures on their odometers. This task is made more complicated by the fact that most manufacturers stuck with five-digit odometers in their U.S.-market vehicles into the 1980s or even 1990s; after the turn of the century most cars went to digital odometers that don't display anything when in a battery-less discarded hulk. That means I'm going to poke my head into hundreds of junked 1983-1999 cars (and every Volvo and Mercedes-Benz), most of which show around 120k miles, before I strike gold with a 300K-plus-mile one. Here is such a car: an ordinary AE102 Corolla whose owner or owners kept serious miles passing beneath its tires for better than a quarter-century.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO