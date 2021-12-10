Santa at the Courthouse cancelled for Dec. 10

Trainee Santas have said “Christmas isn’t cancelled” as they joined a festive class in person for the first time since the pandemic began.The annual Santa School, held by the Ministry of Fun in London was forced to move online last year due to the UK’s winter lockdown.However, after a negative Covid-19 test, the Santa students have been able to return to the grotto once again.The Santas were put through their paces with lessons in perfecting their “Ho ho ho!”, mastering the “Merry Christmas” in multiple languages and learn how to use Santa Cam to video call from the North...

14 DAYS AGO