Santa at the Courthouse cancelled for Dec. 10

Santa Claus is coming to town to make season’s bright Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood. Santa Days returns, beginning with children’s games from 2-3:30 p.m. Santa Claus, portrayed by DuWayne Irwin, and Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Irwin’s wife, Angela, will arrive at 2:45 p.m. for photos. A barbecue lunch of hot dogs, chips, pickles, bars, lemonade and coffee will commence at 3:30 p.m., and Christmas-themed Bingo for Bucks will close out the event beginning at 4:15 p.m.
