ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Santa at the Courthouse cancelled for Dec. 10

Benton Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the weather forecast for tonight Santa Claus WILL NOT...

www.bentoncourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjbc.com

Uptown Normal’s Santa’s Station canceled

NORMAL – The highly anticipated Santa’s Station event will have to be put on hold for another year. The holiday festivity that would normally be set up between Uptown Station and the Children’s Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal has been postponed for the second consecutive year. Normal Civic Arts Manager...
wbiw.com

Santa is coming to Orleans on Dec. 11

ORLEANS – Orleans Chamber of Commerce officials have received official confirmation from the North Pole that Santa Claus will be arriving in Orleans on Saturday, December 11 for the Annual Christmas on the Square event. The jolly old elf is expected to arrive in downtown Orleans around 5 p.m. riding...
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Santa is visiting Lake Tenkiller till Dec. 18

Santa is in the Lake Tenkiller area this year for a personal visit!. Jack Hunt who currently resides in Oklahoma City, said he and wife are hosting visits with Santa throughout December with the last day being on Dec. 18. Hunt said Santa will be available for Story Time beginning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Courthouse
haysfreepress.com

Kyle Fire Department cancels Santa rides this year

KYLE — Santa will not be making his appearance on a fire truck this year in Kyle. The Kyle Fire Department (KPD) will not be conducting its neighborhood Santa rides this year because of staffing issues, increased overtime hours and burnout. This will be the second year in a row that KPD can not do the rides.
Fort Bend Herald

Letters to Santa due by Dec. 15

Schools, daycares and individuals planning to submit Letters to Santa to The Fort Bend Herald must submit them by Dec. 15 to ensure the letters are included in the newspaper’s annual "Letters to Santa" special section. Submit Your Letter to Santa:. 📧 Email letters to swilley@fbherald.com.,. ✉️ Mail them to:...
kentonbee.com

Santa visited Ken-Ton children Dec. 3

The children in Ken-Ton were visited by Santa Claus last Friday. Santa arrived at 6:30 by firetruck. He waved and greeted the people and then walked onto the stage. At the end of the Christmas countdown, Santa lit the Christmas tree and the crowds cheered to the festive spirit. Then Santa went into the municipal building where kids eagerly waited […]
seaislenews.com

Santa to Appear in “Holiday Drive-By Parade” on Dec. 18

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Santa Claus will be in Sea Isle City to spread holiday cheer throughout town with the assistance of the Volunteer Fire Department. Escorted by Mayor Leonard Desiderio, Santa will cruise by homes that have registered for the “Holiday Drive-By Parade” starting at 10 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
radionwtn.com

Santa’s Village Cancelled Tonight

SANTA’S VILLAGE CANCELED FOR TONIGHT AND COMMUNITY SAFE ROOM OPENS AT 5PM:. Martin, Tenn.–In response to the NOAA forecast of severe weather for our area, Santa’s village is canceled for tonight with regular schedules planned for Saturday and Sunday. The City of Martin Community Safe Room, located at 701 N Lindell Street, will be open to the public beginning at 5pm.
juneau.org

Santa Claus is coming to Juneau Dec. 17 & 18

Santa Claus is coming to town! Capital City Fire/Rescue, along with Alaska State Firefighters Association – Juneau Chapter, Juneau Firefighters Local 4303, and Douglas Fire Association, look forward to bringing some holiday cheer to the Juneau community with the annual Santa Rides event. Santa will be riding through the Mendenhall Valley on Friday, December 17; Downtown Juneau and Douglas on Saturday, December 18; and a Santa visit in Lemon Creek on Saturday, December 18:
104.1 WIKY

Downtown Evansville Santa Stroll CANCELLED for tonight 12/10

The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District announces the cancellation of the Santa Stroll event scheduled for tonight, Friday December 10. The event has unfortunately been cancelled due to rain and the forecasted severe weather for the Tri-state area. The safety of event attendees, Santa, the Snow Sisters, volunteers, and staff is our main priority. We encourage guests to visit Downtown and take photos with our beautiful holiday decorations throughout the holiday season. All décor will remain in place through January 3, 2022.
republictimes.net

Santa Float returns Dec. 14-23

The Santa Float will again make its way through Waterloo, bringing treats and holiday cheer to all. The City of Waterloo, Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and Sister Cities of Porta Loo, with the help of donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, have come together to make sure this tradition, started by Harry Wolf and the Waterloo German Band, continues.
theislandnow.com

Santa to visit Village Green on Sunday, Dec. 12

On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1 pm, Santa Claus and his friends will make their annual visit to the Village Green in the old village of Great Neck. Children will be able to meet Santa who will arrive by fire truck courtesy of the Great Neck Alert Fire Company. For many years, the Plakstis family of Great Neck has organized this very special community event that has become an annual holiday tradition.
Daily News

Santa Days coming to Lidgerwood Dec. 4

Santa Claus is coming to town to make season’s bright Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood. Santa Days returns, beginning with children’s games from 2-3:30 p.m. Santa Claus, portrayed by DuWayne Irwin, and Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Irwin’s wife, Angela, will arrive at 2:45 p.m. for photos. A barbecue lunch of hot dogs, chips, pickles, bars, lemonade and coffee will commence at 3:30 p.m., and Christmas-themed Bingo for Bucks will close out the event beginning at 4:15 p.m.
LIDGERWOOD, ND
smcorridornews.com

Courthouse holiday Lighting Ceremony

Hays County Courthouse – The Office of the Hays County Judge will proudly host the Annual Holiday Lighting of the Hays County Historic Courthouse on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 5pm. After cancelling the event last year due to COVID, Judge Becerra felt the residents were ready to participate in...
boothbayregister.com

Santa and company brightened Boothbay Harbor Dec. 4

The afternoon of the arrival of the North Pole’s world famous residents in Boothbay Harbor was sunny and bright. Children waited on the town dock with their families eager to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their merry band of elves, the Christmas Tree, Christmas Lobster...
WIVB

Santa Land event planned for Chestnut Ridge Park is canceled due to weather

UPDATE (Dec. 10) Santa Land has been canceled as a precaution due to the anticipated high wind weather event, the Erie County Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local holiday favorite is making its big return this weekend. Santa Land is back...
The Independent

Christmas is not cancelled: Trainee Santas return to festive duties in person

Trainee Santas have said “Christmas isn’t cancelled” as they joined a festive class in person for the first time since the pandemic began.The annual Santa School, held by the Ministry of Fun in London was forced to move online last year due to the UK’s winter lockdown.However, after a negative Covid-19 test, the Santa students have been able to return to the grotto once again.The Santas were put through their paces with lessons in perfecting their “Ho ho ho!”, mastering the “Merry Christmas” in multiple languages and learn how to use Santa Cam to video call from the North...
myeasternshoremd.com

Letters to Operation Santa must be postmarked by Dec. 10.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The U.S. Postal Service is accepting letters for the 109-year-old USPS Operation Santa program. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10, and will be uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com through Dec. 15 for potential adoption. There is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted. Every...

Comments / 0

Community Policy