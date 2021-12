Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the March 30 college softball game between Jacksonville State and Alabama in Albertville. The matchup will be called the Sand Mountain Showdown. Tickets are available at www.sandmountainpark.com. According to a news release, there will be a limited number of spectators permitted at this event, so anyone interested in attending is encouraged to purchase tickets now.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO