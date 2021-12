At the start of the year we spotted a Mk7 Golf R much like this one: a 2018 three-door model with the lesser seen six-speed manual and 310hp. In other words, it was everything the new five-door, DSG-only Mk8 couldn't be. Back in January we wondered how much we might come to miss the classic hot hatch template when the new model finally appeared on UK roads. True, you could argue the Mk7 itself was better (and definitely more usable) with back doors and seven automatic ratios - but a clutch pedal and slightly awkward egress is hardwired into Golf lore. How hard was the Mk8 going to have to work against the muscle memory?

