ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Superba Food + Bread - Hollywood

By Arden Shore
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Superba in Venice has always been a nice fallback for chicken-pasta-salad brunches, lunches, and dinners, but the new location on Sunset in Hollywood is an absolute destination. The food is good—they’ve got vegetable-y breakfasts...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Citrus Trees#Oyster Bar#Food Drink#Superba Hollywood#Patio Power Rankings
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
RECIPES
The Infatuation

The Best Christmas Sandwiches In London

Do we know it’s Christmas time at all? Yes, yes we do. Because sprout-stuffed and cranberry-loaded sandwiches have started festively popping up in restaurants across London. Of course none of them will ever, truly, top the greedy beauty of your own late night Boxing Day creation. A gravity-defying specimen that’s just as likely to have three types of stuffing in it as it is a rogue, cranberry-bathed roastie. That said, these Christmas sandwiches have got some things you’d probably never have at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Tacos Don Manolito

Hollywood has a plethora of forgettable fast-casual lunch options. Tacos Don Manolito is an exception. The sunny, order-at-the-counter taco shop on Sunset Blvd. comes via Mexico City, where it’s a popular chain. Our guts telling us it could have similar success here. Early standouts on the menu include the maja, which is a griddled cheese crust that’s been rolled with your choice of protein (get the perfectly salty ribeye) and then wrapped in a soft, transculescent flour tortilla. Then there’s the costeño-campechano, a behemoth of a taco filled with a mix of cecina, homemade chorizo, and chicharron with chopped onions and jalapenos mixed in. It’s a perfect balance between sweet, savory, and spicy, and considering that two will easily fill you up, the $4.40 price point makes for a very affordable meal.
RESTAURANTS
pinebluffspost.com

Baking Bread

This has been an interesting day to say the least. I finally saw a project that I started last year (2020) come to fruition. I baked my first loaves of bread. I know at least three of you will say, "So what?" That's because I know what your baking is like and it's wonderful. For me it was a new experience.
RECIPES
hamlethub.com

Black Woman Makes Jewish Bread

Some people may think that De'Asia Collins' babka bread is a joke but it is as serious as the oven it is baked in. Collins started her company, Bitchin' Babkas two years ago in downtown Yonkers at the age of twenty six. No stranger to the challenge, she started her first business at the age of twenty two and then pursued a masters in business administration.
YONKERS, NY
Robb Report

French Grapes, Italian Soil: Why Bordeaux-Style Wines From Bolgheri Are Turning Heads

A certain faction of wine drinkers like to state (often emphatically) they drink only old-world wine. It is widely accepted that they mean bottles from France, Italy and Spain made with native grapes and specified growing and aging requirements. In Italy, this statement refers to Barolo and Brunello, two standouts among many excellent Italian regions. Some of those snobs will not taint their palates with products from Bolgheri, claiming that Italian wine made with French grapes lacks character and provenance. But they’re wrong. For a tiny region, Bolgheri has a surprisingly aristocratic provenance and a unique microclimate that brings out...
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Clark Street Diner

One of our favorite bakeries the entire world, Clark Street Bread took over the old 101 Coffee Shop space in Hollywood. You might remember it from an iconic Megan Thee Stallion music video. They’ve kept much of the interiors virtually the same, so you’ll still find vintage leather booths, a wraparound bar, and classic stone wall (you know, real old-school diner stuff) but have completely redone the menu. It’s a lot smaller than the old 101 one, but everything’s of higher quality—all the bread comes on their signature Clark Street baguettes and toasts, plus they have a fantastic patty melt loaded with freshly ground beef, swiss cheese, and a bit of grilled onions that we haven’t stop dreaming about since eating. Oh, and there’s a free parking lot. Open for breakfast and lunch.
RESTAURANTS
yourokmulgee.com

Bread Bonanza

Can you believe it’s December?! Holiday baking season is upon us and it is one of my favorite times of the year. I love the smell of baking spices, cinnamon being my absolute favorite. I love being able to SHARE my baked goods, much to the chagrin of my coworkers who are not always so happy to see me with a container in my hands. Baking is my true passion and, for me, there is nothing like the…
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Native Noodles

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Cheap Eats Lunch Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Referring to someone or a group of people as “the 1%” is typically considered negative, invoking thoughts of unnecessary space travel and iguana steaks at Illuminati-esque parties. But when a new counter-service place like Native Noodles in Washington Heights opens up, it deserves its own special tier. Meet the 1% of NYC counter-service restaurants: Zooba, Teranga, Fat Choy, and now, Native Noodles.
MANHATTAN, NY
tastecooking.com

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Indigenous recipes did include lightly sweetened, spiced roasted squash, but pumpkin breads or pies didn’t exist in traditional Native American recipes. If you’re interested in a pumpkin dessert, I love this nutty, chocolatey, decadent bread pudding as a delicious alternative to the expected holiday pie. The pumpkin bread is delicious on its own, and as part of this pudding laced with chocolate and custard. If you’ve never had bread pudding, imagine eating just the warm, buttery, sweet insides of a stack of French toast. That’s the general dessert experience. Now imagine that stack made of pumpkin bread, and you’ll understand why this is one of my favorite autumnal desserts.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

The Best Breakfast Tacos In Austin

America might run on Dunkin, but Austin sure as sh*t runs on breakfast tacos. They’re what sustains us. They’re this city’s lifeblood. Nothing would ever get done in Austin without them. Portable, convenient, and filling, breakfast tacos are in many ways the perfect food. And Austin does them better than anyone.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nite Nite

Perfect For: Date Night Dogs Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates. Sometimes you don’t want to plan your whole night out ahead of time. You just need somewhere to walk right in and enjoy some good food and drinks with friends. That’s when you should look to Nite Nite. This Williamsburg spot is the newest operation from the team behind Karasu, and it’s the perfect low-key, walk-in option for a solid meal that you can have without spending the majority of your paycheck.
RESTAURANTS
Fox11online.com

Caprese Garlic Bread

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place both sides of the baguette on a large baking sheet with the cut side up. In a small bowl, combine butter and garlic and spread evenly on bread halves. Place the mozzarella cheese slices on top of the bread, making sure the cheese covers the bread completely. Bake the bread for 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
707
Followers
4K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy