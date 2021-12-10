Due to inclement weather your delivery of the print edition of the RDT will be delayed

(CNN) — The House is set to vote on whether former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be referred to the Department of Justice on criminal charges for failing to appear for a deposition with the select committee investigating the January 6 attack. The panel unanimously voted...
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family in August said Tuesday they are frustrated and saddened that U.S. troops involved in the attack will not face disciplinary action. A hellfire missile had slammed into a car...
NEW YORK (AP) — Calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman,” Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021. Musk, who is also the founder and CEO space exploration company SpaceX, recently passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos...
USA Gymnastics and the U.S Olympic and Paralympic Committee have agreed to a $380 million settlement with hundreds of survivors of former national team doctor Larry Nasser's abuse. James Brown, host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, joins CBSN to talk about the settlement and other headlines from the world of sports.
(CNN) — They knew. They all knew. The release of texts on Monday night sent to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 amount to a smoking gun when it comes to whether those in and around the President were aware of the rising insurrection of that day and the role then-President Donald Trump himself needed to play.
Democrats will vote as soon as Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which they expect will lift the nation’s borrowing cap until 2023. Senate Democrats unveiled a resolution to raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, shortly before they are scheduled to take a procedural vote on the measure.
A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The twenty years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to...
The first major real-world study of the omicron Covid-19 variant found that it appeared to cause less severe illness in South Africa, where it was first discovered last month, but that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offer reduced protection against it. The analysis, released Tuesday by the country's largest...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. The Air Force gave its forces until Nov. 2 to get...
"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
