Back in May of 2020, Ford CEO Jim Farley purchased 194,950 shares of Ford stock at about $5.13 each, a transaction that totaled roughly $1 million. At the time, it was the largest open-market share purchase by a Ford executive in at least the past 10 years, aside from a whopping $8 million dollar stock purchase by Bill Ford back in 2019. In recent months, Ford’s stock has surged considerably, making these moves look incredibly smart in retrospect, but Bill Ford apparently believes that the automaker’s stock rally isn’t over yet.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO