The Forever 21 brand will soon be available for purchase at JCPenney, in stores and online. The department store announced today that it has added the fast-fashion firm to its growing portfolio of brands, further enhancing its teen and young adult selection. JCPenney, which currently operates 650 stores across the U.S., will sell an assortment of tops, bottoms, and dresses across the Forever 21 catalogue in JCPenney 100 stores and on its website. “Forever 21 and JCPenney share a mission to make the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president, chief merchandising...

RETAIL ・ 19 HOURS AGO