The Knights of Columbus Council 6871 in Lebanon will host a Coats for Kids event noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mumford Building at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Area residents who have a child in need of a coat may come for a free one, Steve Norris of Knights of Columbus said. The child needing the coat must be present. This is the first coats for kids event in Lebanon in several years, but Norris said they had contributed to other regional coat campaigns each year. “We invite families in to get a free coat for a child in need,” he said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO