PANAMA CITY — Rutherford outscored Bay High 43-22 in the second half to pull away for a 77-57 victory on Monday night and improve to 11-0 on the season. Nautica Bouie led the Rams with 28 points on 10 of 19 from the field and 4 of 6 from the 3-point line, while Braniya Baker scored 23 points. Shakirah Edwards added a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Ava Butler scored eight points. ...

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO