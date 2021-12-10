Murder investigation under way after Small Heath stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two women have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2019 murder and assault on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. According to the justice department, 20-year-old Alexia Cutbank and 20-year-old Mia Sumner were charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The two allegedly murdered victim “D.A.J” and shot and injured victim “T.B.S” on August 12, 2019. They were aided and abetted by others, the Department of Justice says. Cutbank and Sumner made their initial court appearance on Friday and are in jail until next week, when a formal detention hearing is scheduled. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed? Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard Kim Potter Trial - Updates

