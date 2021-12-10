ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder investigation under way after Small Heath stabbing

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA murder investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in a Birmingham street. West Midlands Police said they were called to Coventry Road, Small Heath, at about 17:30...

