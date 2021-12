Much like cooking, music-making is all about ingredients. A little bit of this, a pinch of that, a splash of the other, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for something great. Especially in the highly-connected and information-rich world we’re living in now, where musical crate digging is done as easily with clicks as it is with fingertips, pulling little pieces of influences together into one cohesive whole has never had a wider pool to choose from. The Los Angeles band Dummy has proven themselves to be top chefs of this kind of flavor building with the release of their debut LP Mandatory Enjoyment, a confidently-made concoction of wide-reaching psychedelic and freak rock styles, all brought into one sparkling package.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO