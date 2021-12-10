NBC's Chuck Todd breaks down David Perdue's run for governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times
Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has joined the race to become the state’s next governor, setting up a bruising primary against sitting Republican governor Brian Kemp before the eventual victor can challenge likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. “It will be like a cage match,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “World heavyweight […]
