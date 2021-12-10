ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

NBC's Chuck Todd breaks down David Perdue's run for governor

WXIA 11 Alive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new development in the Georgia Governor's...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Disagreeing with Trump, Vernon Jones says he's 'the only candidate' who can defeat Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones argues that he’s "the future of the Republican Party." Jones is a former Democratic state representative who switched to the GOP last year after serving as a leading Black surrogate and supporter in Georgia of former President Trump’s reelection campaign. In April, he launched what pundits consider a long-shot primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood becomes governor race issue as Abrams and Perdue take sides

A map of the proposed Buckhead City as shown on the website of the Buckhead City Committee, an advocacy group. Buckhead cityhood this week became an issue in the Georgia governor race as two main contenders took opposing stances. Democrat Stacey Abrams opposes cityhood, a campaign spokesperson tells SaportaReport. Meanwhile,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
David Perdue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

David Perdue confesses he would have aided a coup. He’s not the only one.

David Perdue, the former U.S. senator from Georgia and now a candidate for governor, made a stunning confession on Wednesday: Despite there being no evidence of election fraud and multiple audits that showed President Biden won the state, he would have refused to certify Georgia’s 2020 results. Opinions to...
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has joined the race to become the state’s next governor, setting up a bruising primary against sitting Republican governor Brian Kemp before the eventual victor can challenge likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. “It will be like a cage match,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “World heavyweight […] The post Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy