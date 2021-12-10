Blonder Tongue Announces Receipt of Notice of Delisting from NYSE American - Common Stock Expected to Continue Trading on NYSE American During Appeal Process

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP)(FSE:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it is extending the exercise period of a total of 1,520,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the 'Warrants'), all of which are held by arm's length parties, for a period of two years from their current expiry dates (the 'Warrant Extension'). The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements of the Company that closed in December 2016 and represent approximately 1.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Warrant Extension is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX').

