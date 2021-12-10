ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Alum of Capitol Records, RCA, and Sire to Guide Marketing, Acquisition, Partnership Strategies. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ('Intercept'), wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a SAAS entertainment-technology company, announced today that it has appointed music industry veteran David Miller as vice...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Michelle Jubelirer Upped to Capitol Music Group Chair and CEO

Michelle Jubelirer has been promoted to chair and CEO of Capitol Music Group. She joined the company in 2013 as EVP and was upped to COO in 2015. She succeeds Jeff Vaughn, who leaves the company “to pursue new opportunities,” per a release, and will report to Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. Jubelirer will have oversight of labels Capitol Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records, Capitol Christian Music Group and Virgin Music Label and Artist Services. She’ll remain based in the company’s Capitol Tower in Hollywood. As the top executive at CMG, she becomes the first female...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

21Shares Strengthens Leadership Team With Industry Specialist For UK And Israel

Strategic new hire build on the company’s continued momentum. 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, has appointed Alex Pollak as head of its UK and Israeli businesses. In this role he will be responsible for developing the 21Shares footprint locally to meet growing investor appetite for crypto solutions across both markets.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Workplace Analytics Platform Syndio Adds Chief Product Officer, Vice Presidents of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives to Leadership Team

Additions to leadership come on the heels of the company’s $50M Series C funding in September. Syndio, the leading workplace analytics platform with a mission to ensure fairness and equity are part of every employment decision, announced it added three key executives to it’s leadership team. Rekha Shenoy will serve as Chief Product Officer, with Christine Hendrickson joining as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Carol Grant serving as Vice President of Marketing.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

IDW Adds Entertainment Industry Veteran Sanford R. Climan as Vice Chairman

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the 'Company' or 'IDW') (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, announces the election of Sanford R. Climan to its Board of Directors and as Vice Chairman, effective December 3, 2021. Mr. Climan replaces...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Guetta
albuquerqueexpress.com

ÜberStrategist Levels Up Executive Team and Expands Global Capabilities, Appointing Industry Veteran Gareth Williams as Chief Operating Officer

Driven by Exceptional Business Growth Across Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, Community Management, and Bespoke Events, ÜberStrategist Enhances Best-in-Class Capabilities. MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / ÜberStrategist, a leading North American public relations and marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Gareth Williams to the role of Chief...
BUSINESS
Confectionary News

Pim Brands appoints industry veteran Norman Ross to head new government affairs team

Global snacks and confections maker, PIM Brands Inc, has announced the appointment of Norman Ross as Vice President, Government Affairs. PIM Brands Inc is the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and related products and one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections and treats. Based...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sovrn Adds Veteran Executives to Its Senior Leadership Team

Three new hires deliver operational depth and maturity as company pursues next stage of growth. Sovrn announced it has hired three new senior executives to the company’s leadership team: Cammie Blais as Chief People Officer, Howard Kaushansky as head of Business and Corporate Development, and Carolyn Cox as General Counsel, adding further depth and operational expertise to equip the company for success as it continues to scale up in both the U.S. and internationally.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Optable Expands Leadership Team

Former Index Exchange Executive James Prudhomme Joins Optable as Chief Revenue Officer. Optable, a SaaS data connectivity platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy, announced today that James Prudhomme has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer. James will report directly to Optable’s CEO, Yves Poiré, and will be based in London, UK while building Optable’s sales, marketing, and customer success organization globally.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Music Industry#Youtube Music#Capitol Records#Sanwire Corporation#Saas#Intercept Music#Universal Music Group#Sire Records#Rca Records
MyChesCo

JM Search Places Denyelle Bruno as Chief Executive Officer of California’s Largest Wholly-Owned Cannabis Company

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — JM Search, a premier retained executive search firm, announced the recentthe placement of Denyelle Bruno as Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Union, California’s largest wholly-owned cannabis company. Bruno brings over 25 years of experience building brands and businesses. She was awarded 2020 CEO of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Commercial Observer

JLL Adds Bret Thompson to Senior Leadership Team in DC

Bret Thompson, most recently of Eastdil Secured, has joined JLL as co-lead of the firm’s multi-housing investment sales and advisory practice in Washington, D.C., according to the company. The 11-year veteran of the industry is a senior director, working with a fellow senior director, Robert Jenkins, and co-leading the practice...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) CEO David Gitlin presents at Credit Suisse 9th Annual Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Credit Suisse 9th Annual Global Industrials Conference December 1, 2021 11:30 AM ET. David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Patrick Goris - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Conference Call Participants. John Walsh - Credit Suisse. John Walsh. All right. Good morning, everyone....
BUSINESS
nwindianabusiness.com

Thor Industries subsidiary buys Elkhart Composites Inc.

Airxcel Inc., a subsidiary of Elkhart-based Thor Industries, has purchased Elkhart Composites Inc. Elkhart Composites, also based in Elkhart, produces Elkboard, a proprietary sustainable foamed polypropylene-based composite material, which is a lightweight and durable product used for sidewalls in RVs. Elkboard is a sustainable solution and not susceptible to rot, according to the company.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
albuquerqueexpress.com

Brandon Howard's Cannabis Brand "Higher Life CBD" is the First Cannabis Brand to Launch into the Metaverse.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 21021 / Brandon Howard, the innovative brain and CEO of cannabis brand, 'Higher Life CBD', is proud to announce today that he is the first cannabis brand to launch into the metaverse. The metaverse is the future of e-commerce and the cannabis community. The experience is pleasant, fun, and entertaining, all while being extremely convenient for the user.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
breakingandentering.net

Michael J Miller: Making An Impression On the Music Industry, These Compositions Will Surprise Even Critical Listeners￼

MJM is set to rise in the music industry with its captivating hard rock and metal compositions, blending stand-out vocals, well-practised instrumentals, and authentic lyricism to capture any fan’s heart. With the aim of being involved in the rock genre’s biggest breakthrough, MJM is clearly dedicated to music. Through dropping its latest hit, Treasure, this group have captured catchiness in a hard-driving rock song as they carry out skilful storytelling in the song’s foundational meaning. With the meaning focusing on the earth becoming inhabitable, the band explore the thought of human life needing a new place to continue and delves deeper into the possibility of potential life out there in the universe. Fans can connect to this song with everyone, at one point, wondering if there is life existing elsewhere outside of planet earth.
MUSIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Clairvoyant Therapeutics Raises More Than $3 Million in Seed Financing, Adds Bench Strength to Senior Leadership Team

Institutional investor support to fund next stage investigation of psilocybin therapy as treatment for alcohol use disorder. Renowned addiction specialist Mark Tyndall MD ScD joins Clairvoyant as Chief Medical Officer. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Clairvoyant Therapeutics, a Canadian biotech company focused on the development of...
ECONOMY
Variety

Disney Streaming CTO Joe Inzerillo Exiting to Join SiriusXM

Joe Inzerillo, a key architect of Disney Plus and the company’s other streaming services, is joining SiriusXM as chief product and technology officer. Inzerillo starts at SiriusXM on Jan. 10, 2022, and will report directly to CEO Jennifer Witz. He will lead a team of more than 1,500 engineers, product leaders and technology professionals. Going forward, Inzerillo also will oversee SiriusXM’s IT and broadcast infrastructure teams. The company also announced that chief innovation officer Jim Cady, who has been serving as interim head of product development, will retire after eight years at the company. Cady will work with Inzerillo until the end...
MLB
Deadline

Sanjay Das Upped To CEO At Tippett Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Das has been promoted to CEO of Tippett Studio, with co-founder, President and executive producer Jules Roman looking to retire from her post at the effects company, Deadline has learned. Das is a current partner at the studio founded by two-time Oscar-winning artist, animator and filmmaker Phil Tippett, and previously served as its Chief Operating Officer, overseeing operations and technology and directly contributing to its strategic planning and business development initiatives. He also spurred the implementation of technologies that have helped realize the studio’s creative and technical goals across multiple media production pipelines including visual effects for films, commercials,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Disney to be First Client at 18 Sound Stage Shinfield Studios in U.K. – Global Bulletin

STUDIOS Shinfield Studios, an 85,000 square meter studio facility comprising 18 sound stages, has received planning permission for construction from Wokingham Borough Council. The studio, located at Shinfield, Berkshire, within the Thames Valley Science Park, some 42 miles southwest of London, will be one of the largest film and TV studios in the U.K. once completed. It includes four sound stages which have already been completed and are now ready for operation, with a Disney production confirmed to start in 2022. The studio will also include workshops, a contemporary office environment and a post-production and screening facility, all designed to service...
BUSINESS
Variety

Banijay U.K. Executive Chair Peter Salmon Steps Down

Pater Salmon, executive chair Banijay U.K., will step down from his role at Easter 2022. The Banijay group took over Endemol Shine in a $2.2 billion deal, which was finalized in 2020. Salmon’s departure comes as the U.K. integration process has been completed. A replacement for Salmon is expected to be named imminently. Salmon served six years with Endemol Shine where he began as global chief creative officer before taking on the U.K. chair position, where he worked in tandem with CEO Lucinda Hicks to consolidate Banijay U.K. Banijay U.K. now comprises 20 companies spanning scripted and unscripted, including Dragonfly, IWC, Kudos, RDF,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy