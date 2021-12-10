Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team
Alum of Capitol Records, RCA, and Sire to Guide Marketing, Acquisition, Partnership Strategies. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ('Intercept'), wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a SAAS entertainment-technology company, announced today that it has appointed music industry veteran David Miller as vice...www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0