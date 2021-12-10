Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team

MJM is set to rise in the music industry with its captivating hard rock and metal compositions, blending stand-out vocals, well-practised instrumentals, and authentic lyricism to capture any fan’s heart. With the aim of being involved in the rock genre’s biggest breakthrough, MJM is clearly dedicated to music. Through dropping its latest hit, Treasure, this group have captured catchiness in a hard-driving rock song as they carry out skilful storytelling in the song’s foundational meaning. With the meaning focusing on the earth becoming inhabitable, the band explore the thought of human life needing a new place to continue and delves deeper into the possibility of potential life out there in the universe. Fans can connect to this song with everyone, at one point, wondering if there is life existing elsewhere outside of planet earth.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO