Lia Block is now 15 and fearless on the drag strip in her dad's 1400-hp Mustang. Even before she started kindergarten, Ken Block’s daughter Lia was driving go-karts. The Hoonigan Racing Division owner and rally champion bought Lia a rare Honda kart and let her drive it in circles in the roundabout by their house in California, and she got used to the feel of it at slow speeds. When Lia was six, the family took a trip to Florida to visit family; Lia and her cousins ended up at a karting track, where she got up to speed quickly on the main straightaway.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO