Christmas in Burlington set for Dec. 11

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas in Burlington is Dec. 11 in the...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

personcountylife.com

Christmas parade set for Saturday

The streets will be packed with kids of all ages in the Christmas spirit, candy will be flying and Santa Claus will be coming to town Saturday afternoon.
CELEBRATIONS
adelnews.com

Dallas Center’s Hometown Christmas set for Dec. 4

December has arrived and with it, the return of holiday celebrations across Dallas County. Many of the annual festivities were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and organizers are looking forward to seeing them return in 2021. The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the annual Hometown Christmas on...
DALLAS CENTER, IA
donaldsonvillechief.com

Christmas party set for Dec. 4 at Waguespack Center

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will host a community Christmas party at the Waguespack Center and Park in Donaldsonville on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Sheriff's Office recently received a $25,000 award in recognition of the center's impact on the community. APSO, the 17th Judicial District...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Sidney Herald

Annual community Christmas concert set for Dec. 5

It’s time once again to ring in the holiday season with the annual Sidney Area Community Christmas Concert. The Seventh Annual Community Christmas Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Sidney Middle School Auditorium. A number of volunteer local musicians are getting together to...
SIDNEY, MT
Wilson County News

Welcome Christmas Dec. 3 in Floresville

Floresville city employee Keith Mayberry and Floresville Economic Development Corp. Executive Assistant Charlotte Ximenez-Nelson secure lighting on an addition to the Christmas display Nov. 23 on the Wilson County Courthouse square in Floresville. Plan to attend the city’s tree lighting this Friday, Dec. 3, and enjoy Olde Time Christmas Night in Floresville! GREGORY RIPPS/Wilson County News.
FLORESVILLE, TX
Culpeper Star Exponent

Christmas open house set Dec. 11-17 at Ellwood historic site

Holiday cheer is coming to one of the most storied places in Orange and Spotsylvania counties, COVID notwithstanding. A local nonprofit group, Friends of Wilderness Battlefield, will welcome visitors to Ellwood—a historic house on a former plantation straddling the county line—at mid-month to see beautiful Victorian Christmas decorations created by the Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club.
ORANGE, VA
eparisextra.com

Blossom Christmas tree lighting, parade set for Dec. 11

The events will kick off at 2 p.m. with the city’s annual Christmas parade, which will begin at Blossom City Hall and travel along Division Street to the downtown area. Officials with the City of Blossom have announced the city will offer a Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
BLOSSOM, TX
searktoday.com

Hamburg Holidays set for Dec. 2

The Hamburg Holidays celebration on Thursday, December 2 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The celebration will feature the Christmas Parade, the Little Red Wagon Parade, Santa’s Workshop, reading of the Christmas Story, and entertainment on the downtown square. For more information, call the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce at (870) 853-8345.
HAMBURG, AR
donaldsonvillechief.com

'A Jazzy Christmas Concert' set for Dec. 18 in Donaldsonville

The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will host "A Jazzy Christmas Concert" with Quiana Lynell from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18. The outdoor event is free to the public at the museum at 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Lynell is an award-winning blues and jazz singer. For more...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Dallas News

Colleyville Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Dec. 3

Colleyville will mark the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting Friday, Dec. 3. The free event marks the return to an in-person, on-site celebration, with family-friendly activities scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Choir performances, a farmers market, pony and carriage rides, a petting zoo, drive-in movies, inflatables,...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
greaterlongisland.com

The Mastics-Shirley Christmas parade is all set for Sunday, Dec. 5

This Sunday marks the Chamber of Commerce of the Mastics & Shirley‘s 51st Christmas parade. “Come out to say thank you to our local essential workers who we are honoring as our Grand Marshals,” reads the chamber’s Facebook page. The popular parade was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
MASTIC, NY
lyndentribune.com

Drive for Joy set for Dec. 4

WHATCOM — Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ Drive for Joy event will collect life-saving supplies for people who are homeless. The third annual Drive for Joy is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Barkley Village, 2900 Woburn St., Bellingham. This drive-through and drop-off event will be located outside...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Wayne County News

Wayne Public Library Christmas bazaar set for Dec. 6-10

WAYNE — Every year the Wayne Public Library receives donations from crafters, bakers and more to use as items sold in the Christmas Bazaar. This year’s event is set for Dec. 6-10 during regular library hours which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Items up for grabs will include...
WAYNE, WV
maconcountychronicle.com

$1,000 In Cash Giveaways! Christmas on the Square Set for Dec. 11

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, you and yours are cordially invited to attend the highly anticipated holiday event - Christmas on the Square!. Bring the family out to the Lafayette Public Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a variety of activities including tree lighting & MCHS Band in Christmas concert at 6 p.m., free train rides for both kids and adults sponsored by the Lafayette Police Department, a musical performance by The Treble Makers with Amy Walworth, refreshments, storytelling at Macon Department Store, holiday art projects for kids, ATV rides will be provided by Lafayette Fire & Rescue and Macon Power Sports, photos with Santa, Mickey & Minnie Mouse, & other characters, and the Lafayette Fire Department will have a fire truck on display.
LAFAYETTE, TN
WBIR

It's beginning to look a lot like the 2021 Knoxville Christmas Extravaganza!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2021 Knoxville Christmas Extravaganza kicked off on Saturday, filling the Knoxville Expo Center with festivities and cheer. More than 150 vendors brought the Christmas spirit with them for the second annual event. They sold items of all kinds, from ornaments to hang off Christmas trees to festive lights meant to decorate homes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Merced Sun-Star

Annual Downtown Los Banos Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3

Los Banos’s annual downtown Christmas parade is slated for Dec. 3. Themed “Rocking Around A Community Strong Christmas,” the parade will leave from 4th and H streets at 6 p.m., serenaded to the tune of choir music. The route finishes at Henry Miller Plaza where the Christmas...
LOS BANOS, CA
WLWT 5

This Northern Kentucky home has officially won Christmas

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky home has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, this home is literally lit up from top to bottom — a must-see this holiday season. Homeowner Mark Koors says the entire display takes about 2 1/2 months each...
KENTUCKY STATE

