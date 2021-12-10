Christmas in Burlington set for Dec. 11

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, you and yours are cordially invited to attend the highly anticipated holiday event - Christmas on the Square!. Bring the family out to the Lafayette Public Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a variety of activities including tree lighting & MCHS Band in Christmas concert at 6 p.m., free train rides for both kids and adults sponsored by the Lafayette Police Department, a musical performance by The Treble Makers with Amy Walworth, refreshments, storytelling at Macon Department Store, holiday art projects for kids, ATV rides will be provided by Lafayette Fire & Rescue and Macon Power Sports, photos with Santa, Mickey & Minnie Mouse, & other characters, and the Lafayette Fire Department will have a fire truck on display.

