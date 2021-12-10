Gov. Beshear reports 2,773 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reported 2,773 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 810,910 cases. The governor said the state is seeing an 8.97% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 664 are in kids 18 or younger.Beshear outlines holiday COVID recommendations
There were 63 new COVID-19 related deaths reported, bringing the state total to 11,542.
There are currently 1,192 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 319 in the ICU, and 191 on a ventilator.Read more of the latest COVID-19 news Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
Comments / 0