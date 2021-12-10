ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Gov. Beshear reports 2,773 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTbgQ_0dJp9NXt00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Beshear reported 2,773 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 810,910 cases. The governor said the state is seeing an 8.97% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 664 are in kids 18 or younger.

Beshear outlines holiday COVID recommendations

There were 63 new COVID-19 related deaths reported, bringing the state total to 11,542.

There are currently 1,192 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 319 in the ICU, and 191 on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

FOX 56

Kentucky officials give update on deadly tornado aftermath

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK/FOX 56) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett gave an update Monday morning on the tornado that hit parts of western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning. The devastating tornado crossed through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky destroyed homes, belongings, and killed at least 50 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
