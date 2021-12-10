Gov. Beshear reports 2,773 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Beshear reported 2,773 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 810,910 cases. The governor said the state is seeing an 8.97% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 664 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 63 new COVID-19 related deaths reported, bringing the state total to 11,542.

There are currently 1,192 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 319 in the ICU, and 191 on a ventilator.

