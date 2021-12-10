ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nate Oats, Jaden Shackelford Remark on Heisman Trophy Finalist Bryce Young

By Joey Blackwell
 3 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the University of Alabama might still be referred to as a 'football school' by the majority of college athletics fans across the country, Crimson Tide head basketball coach Nate Oats has ambitions to change that. Not from a football to a basketball school, but simply a championship school.

On Friday afternoon, Oats and junior guard Jaden Shackelford both embraced the Alabama football program by throwing their support behind Crimson Tide quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Young. Shackelford, who shared Young's home state in California, was the first to comment on Young's finalist status.

“It’s super dope, man,” Shackelford said. “I’m hyped to see him up there. I think he deserves it. He had my vote before the season even started. I knew he was going to have a great year. Being from the West, it’s super cool to see somebody from where I’m from going out there and achieving great things like that so I’m hopeful he gets out there and wins that award.”

Should Young win the Heisman, it will hardly be his first award this season. Earlier in the week, Young was named both the AP and coaches SEC Player of the Year as well as the AP College Football Player of the Year. On Thursday night, Young also won the Davey O'Brien Award as well as the Maxwell Award.

The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. The ceremony will host the four finalists, which include Young alongside Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

College basketball might not have the Heisman Trophy, but it has an award that is equally as distinguished in the Naismith Trophy. Back in November, it was announced that both Alabama guards Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly had both been named to the award's preseason watch list.

Oats said that if his team keeps winning, it will be much more likely to produce postseason award winners — just like the Crimson Tide football program.

“We’ve got a saying: ‘When the tide rises, all the boats rise,’” Oats said. “I think when we play well and win at a high level, guys are up for those awards. Football wins at a really high level over there and guys tend to be up for those awards when they win at a high level and I think Bryce is deservedly on that list and hopefully he ends up getting that award.”

“That’s a big award. It’s a pretty cool deal. Hopefully Bryce gets it."

Five Alabama Football Players Named AP All-American

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of five Alabama football players were named Associated Press All-American on Monday morning, with three being named first-team and two more second- and third-team. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., wide receiver Jameson Williams and quarterback Bryce Young composed the Crimson Tide's First Team All-American....
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 14, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Men's Basketball: No. 6 Alabama at Memphis, Memphis, Tenn., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats. Alabama baseball picked up another 2023 commitment on Monday. Alabama men's basketball released another episode of Max Effort:. And New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks...
Coleman Coliseum Reacts to Bryce Young's Heisman Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Finals are over, and school is out for winter break, but that didn't stop the Alabama students from showing up inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night. The basketball game against No. 14 Houston doesn't tip off until 9 p.m. The top-15 matchup isn't the only big athletic event going on for Alabama fans. The winner of Heisman trophy was announced around 7:50, and the ceremony was broadcast live inside Coleman for the thousands of fans already gathered.
Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy

In front of a cheering crowd at the Lincoln Center in New York City, Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young hoisted the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. He's is the Crimson Tide's fourth Heisman Trophy winner, all since 2009, and the first quarterback in program history to earn the award. Young...
Recruits Alabama is Looking to Add on Early Signing Day

Wednesday is a monumental day on the college football calendar. It's a memory that all college football players do not forget. The moment they pick up the hat, reveal the shirt, or whatever their announcement tactic may be, and the world finally knows where they will spend their college days.
Crimson Tikes: Bryce's Wing

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama Basketball at Memphis, Time, TV

It seems like just yesterday that the college basketball season started, but heading into Tuesday night's game between No. 9 Alabama Basketball and Memphis, the Crimson Tide will already be playing its final true road non-conference game of the season. Alabama is coming off of a thrilling 83-82 win over...
Crimson Tikes: The Mighty Bearcats

He said, 'Hey Brother, if you want a thing thats hip. "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
