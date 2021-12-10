Nate Oats, Jaden Shackelford Remark on Heisman Trophy Finalist Bryce Young

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the University of Alabama might still be referred to as a 'football school' by the majority of college athletics fans across the country, Crimson Tide head basketball coach Nate Oats has ambitions to change that. Not from a football to a basketball school, but simply a championship school.

On Friday afternoon, Oats and junior guard Jaden Shackelford both embraced the Alabama football program by throwing their support behind Crimson Tide quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Young. Shackelford, who shared Young's home state in California, was the first to comment on Young's finalist status.

“It’s super dope, man,” Shackelford said. “I’m hyped to see him up there. I think he deserves it. He had my vote before the season even started. I knew he was going to have a great year. Being from the West, it’s super cool to see somebody from where I’m from going out there and achieving great things like that so I’m hopeful he gets out there and wins that award.”

Should Young win the Heisman, it will hardly be his first award this season. Earlier in the week, Young was named both the AP and coaches SEC Player of the Year as well as the AP College Football Player of the Year. On Thursday night, Young also won the Davey O'Brien Award as well as the Maxwell Award.

The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. The ceremony will host the four finalists, which include Young alongside Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

College basketball might not have the Heisman Trophy, but it has an award that is equally as distinguished in the Naismith Trophy. Back in November, it was announced that both Alabama guards Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly had both been named to the award's preseason watch list.

Oats said that if his team keeps winning, it will be much more likely to produce postseason award winners — just like the Crimson Tide football program.

“We’ve got a saying: ‘When the tide rises, all the boats rise,’” Oats said. “I think when we play well and win at a high level, guys are up for those awards. Football wins at a really high level over there and guys tend to be up for those awards when they win at a high level and I think Bryce is deservedly on that list and hopefully he ends up getting that award.”

“That’s a big award. It’s a pretty cool deal. Hopefully Bryce gets it."