PULLMAN - Washington State University is inviting students who graduated during the pandemic to return this month and be celebrated in-person for their accomplishments. Both the classes of 2020 and 2021 will have an opportunity to walk across the stage inside Beasley Coliseum and receive their diplomas this Saturday, December 11 at WSU Pullman. Eligible students from the Class of 2021 will be honored at 10:00am, followed by a ceremony for the Class of 2020 and this year’s spring graduates at 1:30pm.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO