McNabb Center case worker helps shop for Christmas gifts

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN)- Operation Christmas Lights is in need of help with providing gifts to less fortunate children across Acadiana. Kindra Roy, the founder of the organization, said that she has been having a hard time getting sponsors for families and monetary donations. When she first started distributing gifts 8 years ago, only 34 kids were in need but as time passed the demand grew.
IDAHO FALLS — Twenty-seven children and their families are having a better Christmas this year thanks to the efforts of local law enforcement. On Saturday, a large group of deputies, officers and troopers representing Bonneville County and its communities came together to participate in Shop with a Cop. The annual event was in person again this year, after being significantly scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just days away from Christmas, and The Meadows is preparing to help families with that last-minute shopping. Next weekend, around 50 vendors will set up shop in the atrium displaying all of their unique goods!. This is all in an effort to give...
Before the sun started to rise on Saturday, a few families visited Bomgaars early in the morning to prepare Christmas gifts. As children were roaming the aisles, Santa Claus walked around the store greeting families and spreading holiday cheer. Through New Opportunities, the organization recruits members from both the Rotary Club and Lions Club to help out for the annual event.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A faith-based nonprofit is making sure there's something under every tree this holiday season. THRIVE Peninsula in Newport News helps people and families in financial hardship. "Families come to us on the verge of eviction or utility cut-off," said Executive Director Angela York. "And we offer...
It's everyone's favorite time of year to give gifts and spend time around the Christmas tree with loved ones. If you're anything like me, then you're already looking high and low for the perfect Christmas gifts for all of your friends, family and co-workers. You don't have to spend a...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are launching a brand new series on 2 News Today. It’s called “Tell Me Good News.”We want to tell the stories you want to hear about all the good things happening in the Miami Valley. For our first story, we’re introducing you to a retired teacher 2 News Today Anchor […]
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation's Santa Cops event returned bigger than ever this year, after a pause in 2020 during the pandemic. They said it was their biggest turnout ever, with 300 kids ages 3-13 showing up at Macy's on Satuday for gift shopping and other fun activities.
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday morning, a number of leaders of American-based companies that are producing American-made products shared their wares just in time for Christmas shopping this year — and all of these products are noteworthy. And guess what? You may have just discovered...
Christmas shopping happens not only in stores and malls but also in nursing homes -- but for that, residents need your help. Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Center (formerly Blue Ridge) is taking donations for its residents' Christmas shopping. Each year, the activities department, headed by Julie Garcia, sets up...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Supply chain shortages can be a real Grinch this year as you’re trying to check all the boxes on you’re shopping list. However, an alternative shopping option that a new consumer study from the Thred-up's Thrift for the Holidays report said has nearly half of U.S. shoppers considering this holiday season.
BRISTOL – The Reach Foundation’s “Shop With A Cop” initiative saw several local police officers take children in need on a trip to the Southington Target to pick out their Christmas gifts Tuesday night. Matt Mazzochi, of the Reach Foundation, said local police officers took it...
WINONA, Mn. (WKBT) – More than 300 kids will have gifts under the tree this Christmas thanks to Ashley’s Angels. Today, volunteers were at Wal-Mart in Winona to shop for clothes, food, blankets, and other special gifts. Those gifts will go to kids in 18 Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota...
A zero-waste store in Shropshire has an eco-friendly Christmas gift section to inspire other people to think of the planet this festive season. The Little Green Pantry in Wellington has a section of gifts made from recyclable materials, including reusable children's colouring activities and plastic-free playpress activity sets. There is...
In theory, Christmas should be a relaxing time—one spent with family and friends, being away from work, and relaxing as you binge-watching movies. Unfortunately, the pressure to buy gifts for everyone can be stressful, as you try to decide what to buy and ensure you don't go over budget. However,...
KENDALLVILLE — Local artists, artisans and growers will offer their homemade, homegrown and handmade items today at the Christmas Market and The Pottery open house at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. The indoor market and pottery studio are open from 9 a.m. to noon. Shoppers will find artists set...
