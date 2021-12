PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Phoenix to Moises Mejia, a volunteer at Esperanza. He helped create a food program where he and volunteers create meals for seniors in our community. "It's heartwarming to know that there are people out there that are willing to take time from their busy schedule to give to their community and to have someone who understands the population that we serve. By their culture and their background and that sometimes would do for his grandparents he will do this for other grandparents," Maria Valenzuela said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO