Don’t let snow and low temperatures yuck your yum this winter. As we like to say at BRO, go outside and play in it. What do core trail runners and bike racers do to get their cardio fix in the snow? They hit the Nordic trails—because there’s no better full-body cardio workout than skate skiing. There are plenty of options out there for beginners, but if you are serious about competition, this is the ski for you. The secret is a wider tip and tail, which not only provide more stability, but also help you make longer strides, adding up to fast, efficient skating. $600; shop.atomic.com.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO