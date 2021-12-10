ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Basketball's Back in Tuscaloosa for Top-15 Matchup with Houston

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZwlH_0dJp6pQa00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been three weeks since Alabama men's basketball has played a game inside Coleman Coliseum, but that changes with a late tipoff Saturday night against No. 14 Houston.

"We’re super excited to be back at the crib," said Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford. "This past stretch for us has been good, and it’s gonna be a big maturity test for us going into this game against Houston. It’s going to be a big one, so we’re pretty excited about it and ready to be back in front of our fans.”

It's the second game and weekend in a row that the No. 9 Crimson Tide is facing one of last year's Final Four teams. Last weekend, Alabama beat Gonzaga in Seattle in a game that head coach Nate Oats said showed some resilience and that the defense is coming along. Now, the Cougars bring one of the best defenses in the country into Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

"We’re going to get tested in different ways than we’ve been tested before," Oats said. "We made a big point of emphasis on rebounding. It's one thing to make a point of emphasis in practice and another thing to actually be able to execute in the game against a team that's as good as they are.”

This game against Houston is just one of many tough non-conference opponents on Alabama's schedule. Starting with Houston, four of Alabama's next five opponents are either in the top-25 (No. 14 Houston and No. 13 Tennessee) or receiving votes (No. 26 Colorado State and No. 32 Memphis.) The Crimson Tide will also host last year's national champion, Baylor, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January.

Even though most students won't be on campus for the game this weekend as finals have wrapped up at the University, games like this were a conscience choice by Oats and the Alabama program to schedule quality opponents in the non-conference not only for the resumé, but also for the fans.

"We're trying to put quality games on the schedule for our fanbase here in Tuscaloosa and in the state of Alabama, this being one of the better ones we've been able to put on the schedule," Oats said.

Alabama also had a challenging non-conference schedule last season and sat at 4-3 after a disappointing loss to Western Kentucky. Last year's team obviously got things turned around and went on a run to two SEC titles and the Sweet 16.

This season, after the big win at Gonzaga, Alabama is 7-1, and Shackelford said that getting off to a better start in the non-conference was something the team talked about coming into the season. The loss to the Hilltoppers got the teams to switch things up, but this year's team didn't even want to get in that position.

"We’re trying to just avoid that this year and not have to get motivated by loss or anything of that sort," Shackelford said.

That loss to Western Kentucky kickstarted a 14-game win streak inside Coleman Coliseum that is still active heading into the matchup with Houston. It is Alabama's longest home winning streak since 2011.

That streak will be put to the test when the the Tide takes on the Cougars Saturday at 9 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 14, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Men's Basketball: No. 6 Alabama at Memphis, Memphis, Tenn., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats. Alabama baseball picked up another 2023 commitment on Monday. Alabama men's basketball released another episode of Max Effort:. And New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
City
Memphis, AL
City
Houston, AL
State
Tennessee State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
BamaCentral

How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama Basketball at Memphis, Time, TV

It seems like just yesterday that the college basketball season started, but heading into Tuesday night's game between No. 9 Alabama Basketball and Memphis, the Crimson Tide will already be playing its final true road non-conference game of the season. Alabama is coming off of a thrilling 83-82 win over...
BASKETBALL
BamaCentral

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

With every passing game, fans of college basketball are starting to realize that Alabama's loss to Iona at the ESPN Events Invitational is looking more and more like an anomaly rather than a revealing loss. In back-to-back Saturdays, the Crimson Tide has taken down two-straight top-15 opponents in No. 3...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Recruits Alabama is Looking to Add on Early Signing Day

Wednesday is a monumental day on the college football calendar. It's a memory that all college football players do not forget. The moment they pick up the hat, reveal the shirt, or whatever their announcement tactic may be, and the world finally knows where they will spend their college days.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
BamaCentral

Five Alabama Football Players Named AP All-American

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of five Alabama football players were named Associated Press All-American on Monday morning, with three being named first-team and two more second- and third-team. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., wide receiver Jameson Williams and quarterback Bryce Young composed the Crimson Tide's First Team All-American....
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 9 Alabama 83, No. 14 Houston 82

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For University of Alabama students, Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum marked a wild way to finish the Fall 2021 semester. No. 9 Alabama basketball squared off against the No. 14 Houston Cougars in a tough, physical game that wasn't decided until the game's final seconds. Both teams not wanting to leave with their second loss of the season, the Crimson Tide and the Cougars both fought until the end.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: The Mighty Bearcats

He said, 'Hey Brother, if you want a thing thats hip. "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Juwan Gary Leads Alabama in Gutsy Victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The hardhat award is a staple of the Alabama basketball program, and Juwan Gary seems to frequent the hardware. "It's ironic how it works," head coach Nate Oats said postgame. "Guys that play really hard, make a lot of blue-collar plays, tend to have pretty good scoring game a lot of times."
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State#Gonzaga#The Crimson Tide#Baylor#Sec#University
BamaCentral

Coleman Coliseum Reacts to Bryce Young's Heisman Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Finals are over, and school is out for winter break, but that didn't stop the Alabama students from showing up inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night. The basketball game against No. 14 Houston doesn't tip off until 9 p.m. The top-15 matchup isn't the only big athletic event going on for Alabama fans. The winner of Heisman trophy was announced around 7:50, and the ceremony was broadcast live inside Coleman for the thousands of fans already gathered.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy

In front of a cheering crowd at the Lincoln Center in New York City, Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young hoisted the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. He's is the Crimson Tide's fourth Heisman Trophy winner, all since 2009, and the first quarterback in program history to earn the award. Young...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy