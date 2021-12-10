Basketball's Back in Tuscaloosa for Top-15 Matchup with Houston

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been three weeks since Alabama men's basketball has played a game inside Coleman Coliseum, but that changes with a late tipoff Saturday night against No. 14 Houston.

"We’re super excited to be back at the crib," said Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford. "This past stretch for us has been good, and it’s gonna be a big maturity test for us going into this game against Houston. It’s going to be a big one, so we’re pretty excited about it and ready to be back in front of our fans.”

It's the second game and weekend in a row that the No. 9 Crimson Tide is facing one of last year's Final Four teams. Last weekend, Alabama beat Gonzaga in Seattle in a game that head coach Nate Oats said showed some resilience and that the defense is coming along. Now, the Cougars bring one of the best defenses in the country into Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

"We’re going to get tested in different ways than we’ve been tested before," Oats said. "We made a big point of emphasis on rebounding. It's one thing to make a point of emphasis in practice and another thing to actually be able to execute in the game against a team that's as good as they are.”

This game against Houston is just one of many tough non-conference opponents on Alabama's schedule. Starting with Houston, four of Alabama's next five opponents are either in the top-25 (No. 14 Houston and No. 13 Tennessee) or receiving votes (No. 26 Colorado State and No. 32 Memphis.) The Crimson Tide will also host last year's national champion, Baylor, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January.

Even though most students won't be on campus for the game this weekend as finals have wrapped up at the University, games like this were a conscience choice by Oats and the Alabama program to schedule quality opponents in the non-conference not only for the resumé, but also for the fans.

"We're trying to put quality games on the schedule for our fanbase here in Tuscaloosa and in the state of Alabama, this being one of the better ones we've been able to put on the schedule," Oats said.

Alabama also had a challenging non-conference schedule last season and sat at 4-3 after a disappointing loss to Western Kentucky. Last year's team obviously got things turned around and went on a run to two SEC titles and the Sweet 16.

This season, after the big win at Gonzaga, Alabama is 7-1, and Shackelford said that getting off to a better start in the non-conference was something the team talked about coming into the season. The loss to the Hilltoppers got the teams to switch things up, but this year's team didn't even want to get in that position.

"We’re trying to just avoid that this year and not have to get motivated by loss or anything of that sort," Shackelford said.

That loss to Western Kentucky kickstarted a 14-game win streak inside Coleman Coliseum that is still active heading into the matchup with Houston. It is Alabama's longest home winning streak since 2011.

That streak will be put to the test when the the Tide takes on the Cougars Saturday at 9 p.m.