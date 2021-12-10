Student planned mass shooting at his school but his plan was ruined when classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media

A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Thursday while a group of kids attempted to make a social media video, authorities said. A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody at the scene for what police say appears to have been an accidental shooting. The teen was “handling a gun” for the video when it was fired and struck the 5-year-old, police said in a statement. The tragic death was not the only accidental shooting to claim the life of a child over the holiday. A Georgia family’s Thanksgiving dinner also took an unbearably tragic turn when a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed by another child who allegedly found an unsecured handgun. WSB-TV reports that Khalis Eberhart was hit in the chest after another child came across the gun on a chair and somehow discharged it. Khalis’ father sprinted to a hospital with his daughter in his arms, but she died later that night. The relationship between the child who discharged the gun and Khalis was not clear. Police are still investigating what happened.

