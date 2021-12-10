ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Student planned mass shooting at his school but his plan was ruined when classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media

 3 days ago
According to the police officials, the 19-year-old student was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday. Authorities said he was allegedly planning a mass shooting at his school, but his plan foiled after his classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media. In the messages, the 19-year-old suspect...

D6 Wulf
3d ago

Everyone should appreciate,and thank that someone was observent and took personal responsibility to stop a mass tragedybeing villgent,aware and the ones that are responsible be held accountable is going to stop these senceless acts

Big Dog 1
3d ago

They need CAPITAL PUNISHMENT. If they start executing people in the prison system, it just might get society's attention to obey. I believe in an eye for an eye.

Chanel1
3d ago

GREAT. Thank God for the good students! LOCK HIM UP for 40 years. Maybe longer! START CHARGING the PARENTS too! Some parents need to pay more attention to their child in or children! A parent has to know if something isn't right! GET YOUR CHILD HELP👌

TheDailyBeast

Man Who Addressed Student as ‘Bro’ in Terrifying School Shooting Video Was Cop

The man who addressed a student as “bro” from behind a closed classroom door during the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday, sparking panic among students who thought it could be the shooter trying to trick them into letting him in, was actually a police officer. A viral video from inside Oxford High School showed students cowering inside a classroom when a man knocks on the door and says: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” Inside, a person tells the man they aren’t going to risk it, and the man at the door replies: “It’s okay... Open the door. It’s all right, bro.” The man’s casual language sparks a panic among the students, with one teen boy remarking: “He said bro... Red flag.” The teens then rush to the window and escape the classroom. The video went viral as people speculated that it was the shooter, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that it was a law enforcement official who used casual language in an attempt to make the students feel more at ease. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting four students dead and wounding seven.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

5-Year-Old Shot and Killed as Group Makes Social Media Video

A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Thursday while a group of kids attempted to make a social media video, authorities said. A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody at the scene for what police say appears to have been an accidental shooting. The teen was “handling a gun” for the video when it was fired and struck the 5-year-old, police said in a statement. The tragic death was not the only accidental shooting to claim the life of a child over the holiday. A Georgia family’s Thanksgiving dinner also took an unbearably tragic turn when a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed by another child who allegedly found an unsecured handgun. WSB-TV reports that Khalis Eberhart was hit in the chest after another child came across the gun on a chair and somehow discharged it. Khalis’ father sprinted to a hospital with his daughter in his arms, but she died later that night. The relationship between the child who discharged the gun and Khalis was not clear. Police are still investigating what happened.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox35orlando.com

New details released about Florida teen accused of threatening mass shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 19-year-old man accused of threatening to shoot up a Florida university was reportedly accused of sexual assault last year in new details released on Friday. Daytona Beach Police said John Hagins, of North Miami, plotted to shoot fellow students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Parkland student arrested after making shooting threat at school that saw 2018 massacre

A teenager in South Florida has been arrested after he was accused of making a shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a 2018 massacre that took the lives of 17 people. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has stated that a caller reported the threat late on Wednesday. According to officials, a 17-year-old high school junior sent his classmates a text in a social media group chat around 9pm on Wednesday. A probable cause affidavit revealed the text message came from student Oliver Manik, who wrote: “I feel like school shooting tmrw (tomorrow). When I sneeze...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of student wounded in Oxford school shooting is suing officials for $100m for not taking threats seriously

The family of one of the students who was shot during a mass shooting at Oxford High School is suing the school district, its officials and employees for "willfully misrepresenting the dangers" of a possible shooting and for allegedly acting recklessly after identifying the troubling behaviour of suspected gunman Ethan Crumbley. According to CNN, the lawsuit was brought by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, whose child, Riley Franz, was shot in the neck. Riley survived the shooting, which left four students dead and seven people, including Riley, injured. The lawsuit is seeking more than $100m in damages and has requested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mason Middle School student arrested after posting threatening message to social media, police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Mason Middle School student was arrested after posting a threatening message to social media, according to Waterford Township police. Police said they have investigated numerous reports of threats and rumors to determine if they are credible threats. They were made aware of a post that threatened Mason Middle School.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Business Insider

A Florida college student suspected of planning a school shooting was arrested after his peers reported his concerning Snapchat messages referencing Columbine

Police arrested a student in Florida for allegedly plotting a shooting after two students reported him to campus security. The students said the suspect was making references to the Columbine High School shooting on Snapchat. His arrest comes less than two weeks after a shooting at Oxford High School in...
FLORIDA STATE
wearebreakingnews.com

Student Who Threatened To Shoot At His School In Florida Arrested

Parkland, Florida – Authorities arrested a teenager in this state when police learned he wrote a threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of the killing of 17 people on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2018. One person reported the threat Wednesday night, according to the Broward Police Station....
FLORIDA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“You could hear the baby’s crying which was followed by loud thuds”, Father beat 2-month-old son to death leaving him with skull fracture and extensive bruising on his head and body

The 22-year-old father was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. He is now charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 2-month-old son. An autopsy revealed that the infant’s death was a homicide resulting from a skull fracture and lacerated liver sustained during a violent assault, according to reports. Investigators obtained security tape footage from Saturday morning and on the tape, investigators could hear the child crying at several points which were followed by loud thuds. The father was the only person in the apartment with the child. He and the child’s mother, whose name has not been reported, share legal custody of the infant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'We Lost 3 Generations In One Night’: A Young Woman, Her Kids, And Her Mom Killed In Family Massacre

In the early morning hours of March 26, 2000, the peaceful predawn stillness blanketing the community of Corydon, Indiana was shattered by a shocking discovery. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department officers had responded to a request for a wellness check from Kelly Holland, who worked the overnight shift in a distribution center in nearby Louisville, Kentucky. He told them he’d been unable to reach anyone by phone.
CORYDON, IN
Nashville News Hub

Mother stabbed her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son to death because “she wanted to save them”

According to the police officials, the 34-year-old mother is accused of stabbing her two young, 3 and 5, children at their family home Friday morning. Prosecutors said the mom is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, according to reports. After the stabbing, the woman called her mother and told her that “she had just saved her two babies.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
