Concourse B now open at PDX airport

The new concourse at the PDX airport offers 10 gates, art installations, eateries

At the Port of Portland airport, Concourse B has replaced the old Concourse A as a new gate destination for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air regional flights— just in time for the holidays.

The Port of Portland announced Dec. 8 that the new Concourse B, designed by ZGF Architects and built by a Hoffman and Skanska joint venture, is officially open with 10 gates.

More than 8,900 square feet of southern-facing windows light up seats for 500 passengers. The white oak surrounding the art windows was all sourced from sustainably managed forests in Oregon, and the art installations with plants were created by indigenous artist RYAN! Federson.

"For those of you who remember dark, cramped Concourse A, you're in for a treat in this new space that serves important regional flights," said Curtis Robinhold, executive director of the Port of Portland, in a statement. "Concourse B will provide a quintessential Pacific Northwest welcome and an experience with food and art that passengers and employees of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air deserve."

Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employ a combined 2,300 workers at PDX, and operate 44 nonstop flight destinations.

Two new eatery locations, Screen Door and Good Coffee, are expected to open in Concourse B by spring 2022.

