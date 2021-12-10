Surging inflation forces businesses to adapt

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the below statement following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI data showed a 0.8% increase in inflation in November. The all items index for the 12-month period ending in October rose 6.8%, the largest 12-month increase 1982. So far, there has been a significant increase in inflation every month since President Biden took office.
Comments / 0