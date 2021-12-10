ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Mitsubishi Chemical and Agilyx collaborate on successful advanced recycling trial

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 3 days ago

The full-scale trial, conducted in August 2021, returned results consistent with the successful results of a laboratory-scale trial conducted in 2020. A mixed feedstock included both cast and extruded PMMA sheet, and the effects of different temperature settings were analyzed to find...

www.rdworldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbusiness.com

AIAG in Southfield Collaborates on Automotive Recycled Content Standards

The Supplier Partnership for the Environment (SP) in Washington, D.C. and the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) in Southfield have announced the publication of a new guidance document, “Measuring Recycled Content of Automotive Products.”. The document is designed to outline a common industry-supported definition and straightforward approach for measuring...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Seekingalpha.com

Chart Industries, Howden collaborate on advanced hydrogen solutions

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) and Howden inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate for advanced hydrogen solutions, incorporating Howden gas compression systems into Chart hydrogen offerings. The relationship will result in more cost-effective standardised solutions within an integrated and optimised service offering. This will provide customers with tailored global aftermarket support...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Advanced Drainage Systems Scoops up Jet Polymer Recycling; terms undisclosed

Jet Polymer Recycling is a privately-owned recycling company located in the southeastern region of the U.S. It has three plastic recycling locations in Alabama and Georgia. The commercial terms were not disclosed. Jet Polymer is currently the largest supplier of recycled polypropylene plastic for Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of...
ENVIRONMENT
dbusiness.com

GM and POSCO Chemical to Form JV to Advance Battery Materials

General Motors Co. and POSCO Chemical today announced plans to form a joint venture through which the parties will construct a factory in North America to process critical battery materials for GM’s Ultium electric vehicle platform. The joint venture will process Cathode Active Material (CAM), a key battery material that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Process#Pmma#Mcm#Cco
ICIS Chemical Business

Sumitomo Chemical, Yara to explore clean ammonia collaboration

SINGAPORE (ICIS)–Sumitomo Chemical and Norwegian fertilizer major Yara have agreed to explore a potential tie-up to advance the use of clean ammonia, the Japanese producer said on Friday. Under this agreement reached with Yara, Sumitomo Chemical will begin studying the possibility of using Yara’s clean ammonia as a raw...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Protagonist chooses candidate to advance into phase 2 in collaboration with Janssen

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) has selected PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) as the final candidate to advance into phase 2 under collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) division Janssen Biotech. The oral interleukin-23 (IL-23) antagonist will be investigated in phase 2 studies for psoriasis and irritable bowel disease next year. Development of PN-232, another...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Jalopnik

Global Urea Shortage Could Park Diesel Trucks

Urea is the primary component of the diesel exhaust fluid necessary in ensuring that diesel combustion engines function within nitrogen oxide emissions standards across the developed world. A urea-water solution is injected into the exhaust stream of diesel vehicles before the gasses pass through a catalytic converter. Urea is mainly...
INDUSTRY
theroanokestar.com

Collaboration Advances Legged Robot Research on VA Tech Construction Sites

Robotic dogs can dance in front of packed stadiums and crowds, but how do they perform on construction sites?. A yearlong Virginia Tech investigation with industry sponsor and alumni-founded Procon Consulting aimed to answer that question, exploring the applications of using robots — in this case, Spot, Boston Dynamics’ mobile robot dog — to monitor progress on university capital construction sites.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
Bisnow

CORFAC Members Believe Multiuse Developments Are The Foundation For Collaborative Success

Even before the pandemic-driven disruptions, single-use office headquarters and big corporate campuses were becoming outdated as the way people work, live and socialize evolved. Today, the lines between work and home life have further blurred after 18 months of work-from-home routines, and greater job mobility has given people new options of where to live and work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
freightwaves.com

Reaction to news of Central Freight Lines shutting down

After 96 years, Central Freight Lines plans to shut down. FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes broke the news on Saturday night, and reaction has been swift ever since — on what’s next for the drivers and other CFL employees, how the company got to this point, how it will impact the LTL market, and so one.
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: What is the difference between NHS and government alert levels?

After a sharp rise in omicron cases, and the expansion of the UK’s booster jab programme, the NHS announced it had raised its Covid-19 alert category to level 4 on Monday.The government has also raised its alert level, from level 3 to level 4, after recommendations from NHS England and the chief medical officers.So, what is the difference? The NHS uses a system called Operations Pressure Escalation Levels. Opel 4, or what is sometimes referred to as a “black alert”, is the most severe. This differs from the UK government’s system, which has five stages.NHS England classes Opel 4...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

£285m funding up for grabs for renewable energy companies

Aspiring green energy projects in Britain can now bid for a share of £285 million a year given in a Government scheme to support renewable energy.Renewable energy projects can bid for funding in the latest round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which aims to secure 12GW of electricity capacity – the biggest amount in the scheme’s history which, from the funding alone, could generate enough electricity to power around eight million homes.The scheme is open to a number of renewable energy technologies. Offshore and onshore wind, solar, tidal, and floating offshore wind projects to build the next generation...
rdworldonline.com

Samsung reorganizes and EPA relents on regs, this week in the R&D Power Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending December 10, 2021, closed at 5,635.94 for the 25 companies in the RDWI. The Index was up 4.19% (or 226.57 basis points) from the week ending December 3, 2021. The stock of 19 RDWI members gained value from 0.07% (Bristol-Myers Squibb) to 16.31% (Oracle). The stock of six RDWI members lost value from -0.06% (Toyota) to -12.89% (Daimler AG).
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Archroma’s HQ Move Helps Designate a Space for RD

Archroma is relocating its headquarters and revamping the old one as a “true tech hub.” The Swiss specialty chemicals company announced Thursday the relocation of its HQ to a business center in Pratteln, located just outside of Basel, that includes the Baselland chamber of commerce and a full-service conference and event center. The existing HQ in Reinach will be converted into a center for customized R&D. Rebranded as Archroma’s Reinach TechCenter, the space will be designed to accommodate laboratories and technical expert teams, returning to the company’s roots in global R&D and application development. It will support Archroma Competence Centers (CC), which are...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Use of High Pressure is Transforming the Nutraceuticals (CBD), Food & Beverage, Healthcare, and other Billion-Dollar Markets

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is the biotech pioneer behind a range of pressure-based technology platforms that have been helping researchers and manufacturers across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agrochem, and many other industries develop more effective, reliable, and stable products for consumers.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Partners With Germany's ARRK For EV Lineup

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has entered into a strategic partnership with ARRK, an automotive engineering company in Munich, Germany. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. ARRK will be supporting the engineering development of the Mullen FIVE vehicle for the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), body development with...
BUSINESS
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: Delrin Rewewable Attributed (RA)

This new offer combines the excellent mechanical properties of the Delrin portfolio, which are maintained with a world-class environmental impact profile (through a significant improvement in Global Warming Potential and reduction of non-renewable resources usage during manufacturing) and one of the lowest carbon footprints among engineering resins. Customers can take...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy