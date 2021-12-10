Q4 GDP Forecasts: Moving Up

Expectations are the FOMC will announce a faster pace of tapering assets purchases at the meeting this week. "The FOMC is very likely to double the pace of tapering to $30bn per month at its December meeting next week, putting it on track to announce the last two tapers at the January FOMC meeting and to implement the last taper in March. We now expect the FOMC to deliver rate hikes next year in May, July, and November (vs. June, September, and December previously)."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO