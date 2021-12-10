Q4 GDP Forecasts: Moving Up

BERLIN (Reuters) – Persistent supply bottlenecks and a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Germany are further delaying the recovery of Europe’s largest economy from the pandemic, the Ifo institute said on Tuesday as it slashed its growth forecast for next year. Ifo expects the German economy to...
Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY MOVES UP FORECAST FOR FIRST FED RATE HIKE (1535 EST/2035 GMT) Morgan Stanley has pushed forward the timing for the first...
SECO lowered Swiss GDP growth forecast for 2022 from 3.4% to 3.0%. GDP growth is projected to slow further to 2.0% in 2023, as the economy normalizes. 2021 GDP growth forecast is revised up slightly from 3.2% to 3.3%. It said that “international supply and capacity bottlenecks are putting pressure...
(CNN) — Goldman Sachs on Saturday cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth to 3.8% for 2022, citing risks and uncertainty around the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Goldman economist Joseph Briggs said in a note that the variant could slow economic reopening, but the firm expects...
ROME, Dec 3 (Reuters) – The Italian economy will grow by 6.3% this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday, revising up a previous projection of 4.7% made in June due to an acceleration of domestic demand and world trade. In its twice-yearly economic outlook report, ISTAT forecast that...
SINGAPORE (ICIS)–The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday trimmed its forecast for developing Asian economies to 7.0% from its previous projection of 7.1% following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. For 2022, the growth forecast was similarly revised down to 5.3% from 5.4% previously, to reflect slower recovery...
The OECD lowered the world's economic growth outlook for 2021 on Wednesday and called for a swifter rollout of Covid vaccines, fearing the emergence of "breeding grounds" for deadlier strains. The global economy is now expected to expand by 5.6 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 5.7...
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) saw its shares give up almost 10%, Wednesday as a mixed outlook took some of the shine off of what was the software company's strong third-quarter earnings report. Late Tuesday, Salesforce (CRM) said that for its fourth quarter it expects to earn 72 cents and 73 cents a...
Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Omicron Variant, Q3 GDP Growth - Talking Points. Australia third-quarter GDP beats expectations at 3.9% year-over-year. Fed chair signals possible accelerated tapering of balance sheet growth. AUD/USD threatens August low in volatile overnight session. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The Australian Dollar is in focus for Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific session...
Chip giant and enterprise software titan Broadcom this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue and profit per share that topped Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue that was higher as well. The company also announced its board of directors authorized a new $10 billion share repurchase program...
Expectations are the FOMC will announce a faster pace of tapering assets purchases at the meeting this week. "The FOMC is very likely to double the pace of tapering to $30bn per month at its December meeting next week, putting it on track to announce the last two tapers at the January FOMC meeting and to implement the last taper in March. We now expect the FOMC to deliver rate hikes next year in May, July, and November (vs. June, September, and December previously)."
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.8 percent in November on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.9 percent in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 6.8 percent before seasonal adjustment. The monthly...
LONDON (ICIS)–Q4 crude oil demand is likely to be weaker than expected as a result of European countries’ response to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, OPEC said on Monday, while full-year GDP growth is also likely to come in below forecasts. The oil cartel cut global...
While the aussie is at the edge of a cliff, fighting hard to avoid a broad outlook deterioration versus its US counterpart, Australian GDP growth figures for the September quarter are expected to show a dull economic performance. Traders, however, may not rush to sell the aussie unless the US nonfarm payrolls report intensifies the debate for higher interest rates.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's one big question hovering over the Street this week: When will the Federal Reserve start hiking interest rates?. In search of that answer, all eyes are...
