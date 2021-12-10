ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Q4 GDP Forecasts: Moving Up

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 4 days ago

4Q GDP tracking moved up to 6.5% qoq saar from 6.0%, reflecting the strong...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Morgan Stanley moves up forecast for first Fed rate hike

Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY MOVES UP FORECAST FOR FIRST FED RATE HIKE (1535 EST/2035 GMT) Morgan Stanley has pushed forward the timing for the first...
BUSINESS
WISH-TV

Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. GDP growth forecast for 2022 over Omicron fears

(CNN) — Goldman Sachs on Saturday cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth to 3.8% for 2022, citing risks and uncertainty around the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Goldman economist Joseph Briggs said in a note that the variant could slow economic reopening, but the firm expects...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Saar#Bofa#Bac#The Altanta Fed
ICIS Chemical Business

ADB trims developing Asia GDP growth forecasts on Omicron variant

SINGAPORE (ICIS)–The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday trimmed its forecast for developing Asian economies to 7.0% from its previous projection of 7.1% following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. For 2022, the growth forecast was similarly revised down to 5.3% from 5.4% previously, to reflect slower recovery...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

OECD Lowers World GDP Forecast, Says Vaccination Key

The OECD lowered the world's economic growth outlook for 2021 on Wednesday and called for a swifter rollout of Covid vaccines, fearing the emergence of "breeding grounds" for deadlier strains. The global economy is now expected to expand by 5.6 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 5.7...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce shares fall almost 10% on reaction to Q4 forecast

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) saw its shares give up almost 10%, Wednesday as a mixed outlook took some of the shine off of what was the software company's strong third-quarter earnings report. Late Tuesday, Salesforce (CRM) said that for its fourth quarter it expects to earn 72 cents and 73 cents a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Aims Higher on Third Quarter GDP Beat

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Omicron Variant, Q3 GDP Growth - Talking Points. Australia third-quarter GDP beats expectations at 3.9% year-over-year. Fed chair signals possible accelerated tapering of balance sheet growth. AUD/USD threatens August low in volatile overnight session. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The Australian Dollar is in focus for Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific session...
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

FOMC Preview: Accelerated Taper Announcement Expected

Expectations are the FOMC will announce a faster pace of tapering assets purchases at the meeting this week. "The FOMC is very likely to double the pace of tapering to $30bn per month at its December meeting next week, putting it on track to announce the last two tapers at the January FOMC meeting and to implement the last taper in March. We now expect the FOMC to deliver rate hikes next year in May, July, and November (vs. June, September, and December previously)."
BUSINESS
calculatedriskblog.com

BLS: CPI increased 0.8% in November; Core CPI increased 0.5%

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.8 percent in November on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.9 percent in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 6.8 percent before seasonal adjustment. The monthly...
ECONOMY
southeastagnet.com

Peanut Stocks Move Up

The new Peanut Stocks and Processing Report from USDA indicates stocks are moving back up. Tyron Spearman runs through the new numbers.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Australian Q3 GDP Growth to Falter but Will Bears Move to Beat?

While the aussie is at the edge of a cliff, fighting hard to avoid a broad outlook deterioration versus its US counterpart, Australian GDP growth figures for the September quarter are expected to show a dull economic performance. Traders, however, may not rush to sell the aussie unless the US nonfarm payrolls report intensifies the debate for higher interest rates.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy