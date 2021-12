Citing low pay, insufficient staffing and other issues, nurses and other employees at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho are pushing to form a union. “I feel like it’s our responsibility to tell the community when their community hospital is not performing to the level that they believe it is and that they’re paying for,” said Adrienne Enghouse, a nurse at the medical center and one of the leaders of the effort to unionize.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO