Scotland, CT

NFI Supplies Electric Double-Deck Buses to Scotland’s Xplore Dundee

By Ariana Fine
ngtnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFI Group Inc.’s Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) subsidiary and its BYD electric vehicle partnership have supplied 12 British-built electric double deck buses to bus operator Xplore Dundee. These new vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deliver cleaner, quieter, more sustainable mobility along one of Scotland’s most polluted...

#Electric Bus#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Nfi Group Inc#Alexander Dennis Ltd#Adl#British#Byd Uk#Mcgill
