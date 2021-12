Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, it was unclear if All-Star guard Kyrie Irving would play given New York's vaccine mandate that requires all players on the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks to receive at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to play in home games. Irving has been adamant that he doesn't want to get the vaccine, and the Nets didn't want him to be a part-time player at the start of the season, which would have meant he only played in road games.

