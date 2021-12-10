ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Man charged with producing child sexual abuse material in Vermont

By Ben Mitchell
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhSXl_0dJouoT700

Burlington, VT. — Wayne Miller, 34, formerly of Hartland, Vermont has been charged with one count of child sexual abuse material, formerly known as child pornography.

In November 2020, Google had sent a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after discovering a Google user attempting to send CSAM to another account via email. The CyberTip was forwarded to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who obtained search warrants for the Google accounts involved. The ICAC found multiple CSAM images and believed that Miller controlled both accounts.

A federal search warrant was issued for Miller’s new residence in Claremont, New Hampshire. During the search, Miller admitted to producing the CSAM images that depict him and a toddler-aged child known to him.

Miller appeared in federal court on December 10. He was ordered to be detained with a probable cause hearing scheduled for December 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
City
Hartland, VT
Hartland, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WWLP

FBI offers award up to $10,000 for information regarding death of Jelani Day

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information regarding the death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. The reward announced Monday is part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day Joint Task Force (JDJTF). The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Cybertip#Csam#Icac#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy