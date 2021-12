(Grove City MN-) Representative Dean Urdahl of Grove City is the ranking Republican on The House Bonding Committee, a committee which will have a lot of decisions to make in the upcoming legislative session. The main function for lawmakers during the even-numbered-year sessions is to come up with a bonding bill to pay for state infrastructure projects. With the state facing a 7.7 billion dollar budget surplus, Urdahl anticipates the bonding bill will be larger than the typical 800 to 900 million dollars. He says the big question they need to answer is how much Federal money from the newly passed federal infrastructure bill can the state use for projects they would normally bond for...

GROVE CITY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO