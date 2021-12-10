ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Six Places Adults Can Let Loose And Have Fun In West Michigan

By Big Joe Pesh
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who said kids are the only ones that get to have some fun?. As an adult in West Michigan, I'm always looking for places to go and...

mymagicgr.com

Comments / 5

Related
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Native To Appear On Season 14 Of RuPaul’s Drag Race

The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres on January 7, 2022 and for the first time ever it has a contestant from Grand Rapids. Orion Story is a Grand Rapids native and she joins the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race for the 14th season. She is well known in our community and has performed at venues all throughout the city for many years. Check out a video of Orion Story performing at Harmony Hall below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
My Magic GR

Doja Cat Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Doja Cat has tested positive for COVID-19 again. On Sunday (Dec. 12), the "Say So" rhymer notified her fans of the diagnosis via social media. "As most of you probably heard, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution," she wrote in a statement on Twitter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Let Loose#A Good Time#Good Food#Restaurants#Newish Restaurants Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
My Magic GR

A Random Act Of Kindness In Veteran’s Park Downtown

'Tis the season, and some kind soul is helping to keep the unhoused people downtown a little bit warmer. While walking through the Veteran's Memorial at Fulton and Division, I noticed scarves, gloves and even some warm winter hats amongst the trees, and even on the statue of Robert B. Chaffee, the famed astronaut.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

New Kurdish-Style Mediterranean Restaurant Opening at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Looking for a new restaurant to try downtown Grand Rapids? A new is Kurdish-style Mediterranean café is opening at the Downtown Market this weekend!. This is Café de Miro's second Grand Rapids location, which they had hoped to open this past summer... as with so many things during the pandemic, the grand opening was delayed - but it's now set for Saturday Dec. 11, 2021!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Should Michigan Ban Billboards? [Poll]

Billboards have been getting a lot of attention lately, partly because it seems like the majority of them are advertising for marijuana dispensaries. And whenever billboards are being talked about, people always ask the question: "Should billboards be banned?" Right now, the four states that currently ban billboards are Hawaii, Alaska, Vermont, and Maine. And if you've ever driven through one of those states, then you definitely know that the lack of billboards makes the scenery that much more beautiful.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy