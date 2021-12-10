ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Morro Bay man wins $699.8 million Powerball Jackpot prize

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

MORRO BAY, Calif. – A Morro Bay man won the $699.8 million jackpot.

A few months ago, Scott Godfrey bought 10 lines of Powerball Quick Picks for $20 at Albertson’s on 730 Quintana Road.

On October 4, Godfrey found that he had won almost three-quarters of a billion dollars.

“It feels great to win big, of course, but I’m especially happy that this jackpot means $78 million was raised for California public education,” Godfrey said. “Even the times I’ve played in the past and didn’t win, I always felt, well, at least a few bucks of this will be going to help schools.”

Godfrey matched all six numbers on his winning ticket: 66-12-22-54-69 and the Powerball number 15. Godfrey beat the odds of being 1 in 292,201,338 million to win the jackpot.

The $699.8 million prize is the largest jackpot won in California Lottery history and it’s the 7 th largest jackpot in U.S. history.

“I definitely looked at it more than once and even had someone else check to make sure I wasn’t just seeing things,” Godfrey said.

Godfrey took the lump-sum prize amount.

Albertsons receives the maximum retailer bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot began on June 9 and lasted a record of 41 draws.

During its run, it provided an estimated $78 million-plus in supplemental funding for more than 10,000 public schools throughout California including those in San Luis Obispo County.

“The sole mission of the California Lottery is to raise extra money for California’s public education programs,” said Alva Johnson, the Lottery Director. “It’s always fun to have a big winner in our state, and it’s especially nice when they recognize the importance of why we do what we do. I’m proud that the Lottery has given schools more than $39 billion since we began the very first games back in 1985.”

Godfrey tells the California Lottery that he and his family are private people and intend to remain that way; they have already been involved in charitable work throughout their lives and plan to scale those efforts with their new wealth.

The post Morro Bay man wins $699.8 million Powerball Jackpot prize appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Rainstorm expected to soak Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More rain is in the forecast throughout the Central Coast this week. Santa Maria is expected to receive rain for most of Monday afternoon and into the evening. Locals experienced some drizzles starting around 10:00 a.m. and is expected to continue throughout the rest of the morning. More rain is expected The post Rainstorm expected to soak Santa Maria appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Morro Bay, CA
Morro Bay, CA
Lifestyle
News Channel 3-12

City of Santa Maria receives $6.1 million grant for new athletic park

The City of Santa Maria will have a new athletic park, after it received a $6.1 million-dollar grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation's Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program. The post City of Santa Maria receives $6.1 million grant for new athletic park appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#The Jackpot#Powerball Quick Picks#Albertson#Albertsons#The California Lottery
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy