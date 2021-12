A Twitter user by the name of Dominic Kravitz has just revealed what could be further evidence that indicates that Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man is appearing in No Way Home. Sent with his BarkBox subscription service, the holiday-themed package came with one Spider-Man: No Way Home promo flyer which, when looked at closely, contained a Tobey Maguire Spider-Man costume in black and white. This could either be a QC issue or a pretty cool Easter egg, but either way, with Dr. Otto Octavius, Green Goblin, and Sandman all making a return, fans will most likely be disappointed if Maguire does not make an appearance — especially after all the secrecy surrounding the Spidey multiverse.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO