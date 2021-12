Market troubles from last week still haven't cleared up. As of Monday afternoon, Bitcoin and Ethereum were down about 6% from the previous day, according to CoinGecko. Last week closed with news that Chinese real estate developers Evergrande and Kaisa had missed U.S. dollar bond payments, causing stocks and crypto markets to dip. Analyst and trader Alex Kruger told Decrypt on Friday that we could also be seeing the impact of “performance fees, bonuses, audits, wash sales, [and] tax loss harvesting.”

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO