ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Oregon's Coaching Search, Dan Lanning

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbSld_0dJossy300

Friday evening brought serious conflicting reports over the state of the Ducks job.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For a moment, it appeared that Oregon football had its new coach. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the program will hire Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, though a number of other reports suggest that Lanning may be a candidate for the job, but it is not a done deal.

“Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be named the new head coach at Oregon on Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation,” Chip Towers  of the AJC reported. The report has not been amended, and Towers has not responded to any of the reports to the contrary.

There are many different reports, though, coming from individuals close to the Oregon program as well as those who cover the sport nationally.

247Sports Oregon writer Matt Prehm called the report of the hire "inaccurate," as did AL.com's John Talty .

“Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, one of the top young assistants in the country, is a candidate to be the next head coach of the Oregon Ducks,” James Crepea of The Oregonian says . “But his reported hiring is premature, at best, according to a UO source with knowledge of the matter.”

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg backed up Crepea's report , and The Athletic 's Bruce Feldman also says no hire has been made.

Lanning's name is a relatively new one to the Oregon coaching search. Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly's name has reportedly been out there, as has Cal's Justin Wilcox's.

The Ducks job opened earlier this week, as Mario Cristobal left the program to take over at his alma mater Miami .

Lanning, 35, has been at Georgia since 2018, ascending to the defensive coordinator role a year later. He would be a first-time head coach.

Should he wind up landing the job at Oregon, his first game would come against the Bulldogs on Sept. 3 in Atlanta.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Oregon Ducks, head over to Ducks Digest .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Rittenberg
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama assistant being targeted for Dan Lanning's defensive staff at Oregon, per report

After 3 seasons in the NFL, Tosh Lupoi could soon be heading back to the college ranks. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com, Lupoi is “potentially a name to watch” for a spot on Dan Lanning’s new staff at Oregon. Lanning became the Ducks’ head coach on Saturday after spending the past 4 seasons at Georgia, including the past 3 as defensive coordinator.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss

Down goes Kentucky! The No. 10 Wildcats fell to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night in exciting fashion (for those outside of Lexington). The Fighting Irish entered the game 3-4, before a late Blake Wesley jumper but ND up two with 13 seconds to go. Dane Goodwin put an exclamation on the win with a fastbreak dunk after a timely stop.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ajc#Towers#The Oregon Ducks#Oregonian#Uo#Espn#Athletic#Cal#College Football Coverage
AL.com

Starting quarterback Bo Nix transferring from Auburn

There will be a new QB1 at Auburn next season. Bo Nix, who has been Auburn’s starting quarterback the last three years, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page that he intends to transfer from the program. Read more Auburn football: What would four-star recruit Khurtiss Perry mean to...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU transfer DL announces commitment to rival SEC West program

After deciding to leave LSU after his freshman season, Landon Jackson has found a new home. The 6-7, 273-pound defensive lineman announced via Twitter on Sunday that he would be staying in the SEC West and playing for Sam Pittman at Arkansas. A native of Texarkana, Texas, Jackson enrolled at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kezi.com

Duck fans react to Oregon's new head football coach

EUGENE, Ore. -- Duck fans are still taking in the news of Oregon's new head coach, Dan Lanning. "It should put a spark in the locker room because they're used to some high flying, West Coast offense and Mario Cristobal sort of down the line, so we'll see what happens," Eugene resident Zachari Klawonn said. "It could be exciting for certain players, and sort of interesting for others."
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy