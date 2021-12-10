Surging inflation forces businesses to adapt

The latest measure of inflation is projected to show another eye-popping figure as the price of everyday consumer goods soared higher in November. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index on Friday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran last month. Economists expect the gauge – which measures a bevy of goods ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents – to show that prices surged 6.8% in November from the year-ago period, toppling the previous month's 31-year high of 6.2%. On a month-to-month basis, economists forecast the index would rise by 0.7%.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO