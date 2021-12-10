ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surging inflation forces businesses to adapt

swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier...

www.swiowanewssource.com

CNBC

The explosive rise of Dollar stores

Supply chain issues, record job loss and high inflation means shoppers are looking for a bargain. That's good news for discount dollar stores. The three biggest chains (Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar) will make up almost half of new store openings in the US in 2021. So how did these stores withstand the retail apocalypse, a pandemic and wide-spread criticism to become America's leading retailers?
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Surging inflation is eroding wage gains for many Americans

Hourly wages have soared in recent months, driven by an unusually tight labor market that's empowered workers to demand higher pay from companies that are desperate to fill open jobs. The only problem? The big pay jump was nothing more than a mirage when accounting for the hottest inflation rate...
BUSINESS
The Free Press - TFP

Inflation Surges 6.8% In November, Highest In Four Decades

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.9% in November, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 6.8%, the highest figure in four decades. The CPI’s increase is the largest increase in four decades, up from October’s 6.2% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released Friday morning. Experts surveyed by CNBC projected inflation would increase 0.7% in November, translating to a 6.7% gain on a year-over-year basis.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US inflation likely surged to new record in November

The latest measure of inflation is projected to show another eye-popping figure as the price of everyday consumer goods soared higher in November. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index on Friday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran last month. Economists expect the gauge – which measures a bevy of goods ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents – to show that prices surged 6.8% in November from the year-ago period, toppling the previous month's 31-year high of 6.2%. On a month-to-month basis, economists forecast the index would rise by 0.7%.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

How marketers should adapt to rising inflation

Inflation in October rose faster than at any point in 31 years—and even that point in 1990 was only a momentary blip from oil prices in the run up to the Gulf War. The current inflation surge looks likely to last a while—well into next year. And that hasn’t happened in the U.S. since the 1970s and ‘80s.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Business Growth: With Adaptive Planning

The Information Age has allowed companies to obtain more accurate data quicker and act on it more effectively. Because of that, planning for the full year would be only part of the planning process for some businesses. Changing those plans sooner, rather than later, could be more helpful, as information becomes available.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Inflation Surges Affecting Retailers and Consumers

As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation has surged in recent months affecting both retailers and consumers alike. In fact, 56% of retailers have increased profits beyond inflation to boost profitability, according to a Digital.com survey. “What’s interesting about our findings is that more than half of respondents...
BUSINESS
lootpress.com

Capito Statement on Record Inflation Surge

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the below statement following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI data showed a 0.8% increase in inflation in November. The all items index for the 12-month period ending in October rose 6.8%, the largest 12-month increase 1982. So far, there has been a significant increase in inflation every month since President Biden took office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX21News.com

High Inflation Impacts Local Businesses

D.A. gives gifts to elementary students in Colorado Springs. Celebrating the Winter Solstice with Mountain Song Community School. Aspen Camp of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing in need of repairs, funds. Indy Give! 2021: Rocky Mountain Pace. Letecia Stauch hearing, Stauch once again does not appear in court. Supporting...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
International Business Times

Turkish Inflation Surges As Currency Crisis Bites

Turkey's annual inflation rate surged Friday above 20 percent -- its highest in three years -- although the main opposition leader accused officials of hiding the true scale of the country's currency crisis. The nation of 84 million has seen the lira plunge in value and consumer prices soar as...
BUSINESS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
wealthmanagement.com

Booming Atlanta Becomes Epicenter of U.S. Inflation Surge

(Bloomberg)—Becky Gunn is the Federal Reserve’s eyes and ears on the ground in Atlanta. She’s constantly chatting up business leaders and consumers, prying intelligence out of them that is sent on to policy makers in Washington. This puts Gunn in a unique position to witness first-hand the greatest inflation surge...
ATLANTA, GA
CNBC

How dollar stores became America's leading retailers

Global supply chain issues, record job losses and high inflation have shoppers looking for a bargain. That's good news for discount dollar stores—they're proliferating faster than any other retailer. In 2020, there were more than 34,000 dollar stores across the U.S. Popular chains include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar...
BUSINESS
communityimpact.com

Local businesses in Northeast Metrocom adapt to changing workforce

Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bexar County reached an unemployment rate of 13.8%, as businesses closed for safety mitigations, according to Workforce Solutions. In March 2020, the CARES Act was passed, giving extra unemployment compensation to those in need. In addition, the state of Texas provided an extra $300 weekly supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Ohio Capital Journal

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

By William Hauk, University of South Carolina Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked […] The post Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUSINESS

