Update: This deal is no longer available. One of the most important actions you can take for backing up your PC is to have three copies: the one on your PC, an onsite backup, and an offsite backup. Today, we’ve got a deal that can help you with the offsite backup. Backblaze’s unlimited personal backup is 50 percent off with the checkout code BLAZEON21. It’s currently on sale for $35, which is down from the original list price of $70. The two-year commitment is also marked down to $65 (original price $130). This pricing is for new customers.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO