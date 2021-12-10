ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Maccallum

The Story w/ Martha MacCallum - Friday, December 10

Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Wednesday, December 1

NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
TheDailyBeast

MSNBC Anchor Accidentally Likes Tweet Saying She Should Replace ‘Tool Boy’ Chuck Todd on ‘Meet the Press’

MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Ruhle recently “liked” a tweet that was not only extremely critical of her colleague Chuck Todd, but also suggested she should replace him as host of the iconic Sunday talk show Meet the Press. First flagged by TV news insider site FTVLive, Twitter account @liberalmommaof4 replied to a post by Daily Show producer Matt Negrin that blasted Todd, saying Todd “needs to go” and that MTP “used to be a reputable show until tool boy showed up.” The “Liberal Momma” account then added Ruhle would do a[n] excellent job” replacing Todd.
CNN

Fox stays silent about new texts that expose Hannity and Ingraham's Jan. 6 hypocrisy

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: We all saw this coming

As you know, just hours after our All-American Christmas tree was torched by a babbling madman, not to be confused with Geraldo, a new tree was erected and looks absolutely fabulous. So a big 'thank you' to that adorable tiny elf Dana Perino, and all her tiny little elf friends.
