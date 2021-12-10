IWU winter break hoops camp

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2022, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position. Today we analyze the men in the middle and highlight what makes them special. 1. Dereck Lively, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) College: Duke.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn sophomore Mir McLean has left the program and will transfer, UConn coach Geno Auriemma announced Monday. McLean, a little-used reserve from Maryland, played in 27 games at UConn and averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds. A former McDonald's All-American in high school, the 5-foot-11 forward played eight minutes this season, did not score and had two rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry hears the roaring crowds everywhere he travels these days. His pursuit of the NBA's career 3-point record has created warm and fuzzy environments for the Golden State Warriors at each stop. Fans want to see history, and they want to see the 33-year-old Curry break Ray Allen's career 3-point record in person.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — New Duke coach Mike Elko is focused on the recent run of football success that he believes indicates Duke can win again, along with the school committing more financial investments for the program. “We’re going to win with this group as fast as we possibly...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mike Meadows made the go-ahead free throws with 8 seconds remaining and Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 20 points as Portland edged Cal Poly 78-77 on Monday night. Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven assists for the Pilots (8-3). Meadows added 13 points and...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry came up just short of Ray Allen's 3-point record Monday night. He still walked away with a win — and a smile. The 33-year-old sharp-shooting guard made five 3s, scored 26 points and rallied the Golden State Warriors to a 102-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made five 3-pointers and scored all 23 of his points in the second half, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight win, 105-94 over the Miami Heat on Monday night. Love made 6 of 10 field goals, 5 of 8 from beyond the...
College football coaches are flying across the country for last-minute recruiting pitches, committed players are in the ears of high-level prospects to join them and programs are monitoring social media activity of their prized uncommitted target. It’s early-signing time. Starting Wednesday, college football recruits can sign national letters-of-intent with the...
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions knew they didn’t have much of a chance Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Not only were they going in with a 1-10-1 record, but their roster had also been decimated by illness. Several players were in the league’s COVID-19 protocol and others were fighting the flu.
TORONTO (AP) — Chris Boucher matched his season high with 17 points, Yuta Watanabe had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and the Toronto Raptors used a 70-point first half to rout the Sacramento Kings 124-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each...
CHICAGO (AP) — The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls' next two games on Monday, with 10 of the team's players in the league's health and safety protocols. The Bulls were scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and visit the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced. The Bulls' next game is now scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at home.
Comments / 0