ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Transgender Inmate Sues Maryland, Alleges Officer Placed Her In Chokehold, Dropped Her On Face At Central Booking

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FC9R_0dJopPST00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A transgender inmate is suing the state of Maryland after she said she was brutally assaulted by a correctional officer at Baltimore’s Central Booking two years ago. She also claims that officers tried to cover it up.

Three officers were later changed. Their criminal cases are still pending in the court system.

Video WJZ obtained shows a correctional officer placing inmate Amber Canter in an apparent chokehold inside of Central Booking, a state-run facility in Baltimore City, in June of 2019.

Two other officers are in the same room at the time.

Canter is led into a common area while two officers are holding her. She said she went unconscious and that she was dropped on the concrete floor on her face.

The video shows officers dragging her limp body. Her lawsuit claims they waited to get her medical treatment and that her injuries were so severe, she was later placed in intensive care at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“The video is essential for the public to see what is happening behind the door to the jail,” her attorney Malcolm Ruff, with Murphy, Falcon and Murphy, told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “It is completely egregious for a correctional officer to think that he would get away scot-free with assaulting an inmate in this way.”

Ruff’s federal complaint shows before-and-after pictures of what he claims are Canter’s injuries.

“A broken eye socket, broken face bones, broken sinus bones, serious bleeding in her head,” Ruff said. “Nobody deserves to be treated like that. She was treated like an animal.”

Ruff said his client was a thorn in the side of officers and jail administrators for persistently advocating for transgender inmates’ rights.

He said what lead to this video was her own protest of her treatment—that she sat on the floor demanding a supervisor.

She also claimed officers falsified their use-of-force reports.

“The department should take ownership of the culture they created that would even allow a correctional officer to address an inmate in this way,” Ruff told Hellgren.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services told WJZ they cannot comment and cited the pending litigation as the reason. Governor Larry Hogan told us Friday that he was unaware of the incident.

Canter was moved to a correctional facility in Western Maryland where she alleges continued discrimination because she is transgender.

The officer seen placing her in that apparent chokehold at Central Booking has been fired by the state according to Canter’s lawyer. That officer faces felony assault and misconduct in office charges.

The other two officers face misconduct in office charges. Their cases are moving slowly, with court hearings scheduled for March.

Ruff called the civil lawsuit “a watershed moment for transgender inmates in the state of Maryland.”

Comments / 52

jerry j
3d ago

all that hormones and steroids that it had it in its body probably took him and a couple other people to restrain that thing if the thing didn't break the law it wouldn't have been there

Reply(8)
16
1207
2d ago

It does not matter what Amber Canter is she did not deserve to be treated like that, it was horrible to see how they put her in a chokehole and she went unconcoius drop her face down on the concrete floor and then drag her like a trash bag, they beat her so bad she had to be put in intensive care, just because she was protesting for her self for transgender rights and sat on the floor wanted to see a supervisor the way she was being treated, heard central booking is worse then the regular part of the jail and those correctional officer are some nasty people, wonder did she still have to go to court after that, that was a painful thing to see glad it was on video, i would not treat my dogs that way.

Reply
11
James Tibbs
2d ago

With all the negative comments here, it is very clear that we are losing how to be compassionate as humans, yet we are supposed to have dominance over other species that walk the earth. Sad

Reply(2)
7
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRC

Caught on video: Officer accused of dropping trans woman on her face

BALTIMORE, Md. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Officials have released a video allegedly showing police officers dropping a transgender woman on her face in a Baltimore corrections facility. Amber Canter was being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Center in June of 2019 when the incident reportedly happened. In...
BALTIMORE, MD
Newsbug.info

Maryland prisons unconstitutionally placing mentally ill inmates in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims

BALTIMORE — Mentally ill inmates at Maryland’s prisons are being held in solitary confinement, exacerbating their illnesses and violating their constitutional rights against being submitted to cruel and unusual punishment, according to a federal lawsuit. Filed on behalf of several unnamed defendants by the non-profit organization Disability Rights of Maryland,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

FOUND | Help Baltimore Police identify the family of a child found in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The family of the lost toddler has been found, according to police. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baltimore City Police Department needs help to identify a child found walking alone in Southwest Baltimore. A few minutes after 7:00 a.m., Patrol officers in the Southwest District received a phone...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
stlrecord.com

Lawsuit alleges assault by Maryland Heights police officers

ST. LOUIS - Tranell Stewart and Lisa Jones filed a federal complaint on October 25 in the Eastern District of Missouri against Officer Alexander Waldroup, Officer Ryan Devouton, Officer Kevin Devine, Officer Shane Monning, Officer Cliff House and the City of Maryland Heights for unlawful seizure, excessive force, unlawful search and Monell Municipal Liability.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
uticaphoenix.net

Maryland Woman To Testify She Helped Father Cover Up Him

Later this week a Maryland woman will testify that she assisted her father in covering up the killing of her stepmother on Dec. 1, 2018, blaming it on panhandlers. Valeria Smith, 31, pleaded guilty in 2019 to be an accessory after her father Keith Smith 55, killed her stepmom Jacquelyn Smith, 54 according to Law & Crime.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

21-Year-Old Sentenced To 50 Years In Baltimore Bartender’s Murder

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced Friday to life, with all but 45 years suspended, in the first-degree felony murder of a Baltimore bartender, plus five consecutive years for the crime of gang participation resulting in death. Malik Mungo was convicted in October of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the 2017 shooting death of Sebastian Dvorak. “Today’s sentencing brings this sad story to a close,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “We hope it provides a measure of solace to he family of Sebastian Dvorak.” Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
cbslocal.com

Body Camera Footage Released In Deadly Anne Arundel County Police Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Monday released body camera footage from a deadly police-involved shooting last month in Anne Arundel County. Officers were called to a Glen Burnie home about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 after a woman called 911, saying she was chased from the home by a relative who was armed with a knife, the Attorney General’s Office said. No one answered the door when police arrived, but after forcing entry, officers found Digno Yorro Jr. holding a knife.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed Girlfriend, Ex-Wife in Murder-Suicide in Maryland, Police Say

Police in two Maryland jurisdictions are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after they say a man killed his girlfriend, his ex-wife and then himself Saturday. Howard County police responded to the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia for reports of gunfire just after 2 p.m., a spokesperson said at a press conference Saturday evening.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chokehold#Correctional Facility#Western Maryland#Wjz#Amber Canter#Johns Hopkins Hospital#Falcon
WITN

Swansboro student says resource officer put her in chokehold

Two people are facing charges following an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Havelock. Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice. Greenville police say they arrested a suspected porch pirate and her accomplice after her photo was released on Wednesday. Pro and Anti-Abortion advocates weigh in...
GREENVILLE, NC
Black Enterprise

Ex-Baltimore Cop Found Shot Dead With Police Sergeant and Two Daughters He Kidnapped In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A former police officer in , Maryland, who kidnapped his two daughters earlier this week has been found dead with gunshot wounds in a car that had been crashed. , following a manhunt that focused on finding the former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa, 41, his 6-year-old daughter Aaminah and 7-year-old daughter Gianna, along with suspended Baltimore County police Sgt. Tia Bynum, they were found dead of gunshot wounds in apparent murder suicide, Maryland State Police said Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed By Ex-Husband In Columbia Murder-Suicide Was Denied Protective Orders

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — By the time Rajaee Black streamed threats on Facebook Live outside his ex-wife Wendy Black’s apartment in Columbia, police said he had already killed his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang in South Baltimore. Rajee Black said in the video Labang was pregnant at the time he shot her. “It’s the holidays. I have no family. I did something crazy.” Seconds later, he followed Wendy Block inside. The video cuts off. Police said after he killed Wendy Black, he killed himself. WJZ scoured court records and obtained multiple protective orders Wendy Black had previously filed against him, the most recent from last year. In...
COLUMBIA, MD
cbslocal.com

Valeria Smith Sentenced To Prison Time In Connection With Stepmother’s Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four days after her father was found guilty of first-degree murder, Valeria Smith was back in court for her sentencing. But instead of walking free on Monday, the judge decided to hold her to the terms of a plea agreement that stated she would get 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, in connection to stepmother’s murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy