The Nutcracker Ballet is as Christmassy as you can get, right up there with fir trees, twinkling lights and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. All over the globe, ballet companies vie to create the perfect Nutcracker, and families everywhere line up for tickets. This weekend, on the grand stage at UIS-PAC, as it has every year since 1975 (except 2020), the Springfield Ballet presents its Nutcracker.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO