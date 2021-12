MedPlus IPO subscription is to start from December 13, 2021, Monday. The company to raise ₹1398 crores via IPO at a price band of ₹780 to ₹796. The retail portion of this IPO is 35%, QIB is 50% and HNI is 15% quota. The IPO subscription will close on December 15, 2021, Wednesday. The minimum bid for the IPO is 18 shares that cost ₹14,328 for 1 lot. The face value is ₹2 per equity share. MedPlus is one of the largest pharmacy retailer. MedPlus is providing genuine and unadulterated medicines. They are one of the largest pharmacy chains in India with operating in 300+ cities, with 1500+ offline stores in India. The company reported ₹3901 crores of revenues in 2021 against ₹2888 crores in 2020. Please check the MedPlus IPO details over here.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO