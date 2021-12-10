ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for your favorite hard & heavy anthems, then hear the top 50 on Ozzy’s Boneyard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn New Year’s Eve, Ozzy’s Boneyard (Ch. 38) is counting down the Top 50 Hard & Heavy Anthems —...

siriusxm.com

Vote for your favorite classic rock singers & hear them counted down on Deep Tracks

Go deep for 2022 with an exclusive countdown of the 22 greatest singers in classic rock as chosen by the fans on Deep Tracks (Ch. 27). Vote for your favorite rock artists and voices in the genre in the poll below, then tune in to Deep Tracks on December 30 at 1pm ET to hear them counted down. Hear replays of the countdown on December 30 at 10pm ET; December 31 at 6am and 3pm ET; January 1 at 3am and 6pm ET; and January 2 at 12am, 12pm, and 9pm ET.
siriusxm.com

Vote for your favorite cassette-era party songs & hear them counted down to welcome 2022!

This New Year’s Eve, pump it up as Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) counts down the top 100 cassette-era party songs — according to you, the fans — to create the vibe before, during, and after the ball drops. Vote for your favorite celebration songs in the poll below, then tune in to Classic Rewind to ring in the New Year and hear them counted down, starting at 6am ET on December 31 and continuing through the end of the day January 1.
Ozzy
Duff Mckagan
Jim Florentine
siriusxm.com

Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with women’s names in the title (POLL CLOSES 12/24/2021)

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain’t got nothing but love for our listeners. That’s why we’ve created a show where your votes determine the playlist. Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo — sometimes by the band, sometimes it’s their solo work. After the votes are tallied, we’ll air the top vote-getters from that list.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
EW.com

Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
New York Post

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Rhonda Stubbins White dead at 60

Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
