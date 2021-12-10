Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man' bond with Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire: 'Sharing the screen with them would be a delight'

Tom Holland at the Spider-Man No Way Home Photocall. Abaca Press

"It's an interesting thing because when you play Spider-Man, there's only three people to have done it on the big screen, and it's an alienating experience," the 25-year-old actor explained. "I have my friendships and my relationships with people that I can express my concerns and talk about my problems and that sort of stuff, but there's nothing quite like doing it with someone that has donned the suit."

"I don't know Andrew that well, and I saw him at this party and I was like, 'I have to go and say hello' because we've shared something that so few people have shared," he continued.

And on the very same night, Holland said, he ran into Tobey Maguire at a different party.

"Over the last few years, we've kind of been getting closer just because I think we've all realized that we share something that only us three people share," he added. "Obviously, one day, sharing a screen with them would be a delight. No one believes me, but unfortunately, it's not in this movie."

And that's not all: Holland revealed that he has set up a WhatsApp group with Garfield and Maguire.

Maguire portrayed Peter Parker in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007) before Garfield took the Spider-Man reins for The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Holland debuted as the iconic superhero in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and has fronted director Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy since 2017.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters next Friday (Dec. 17). Watch the trailer below.