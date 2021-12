The Colorado Rapids released its list of unprotected players ahead of Tuesday’s expansion draft for Charlotte FC, the league’s 28th team, which is set to kick off in 2022. The Rapids were able to protect 12 senior players, plus homegrown and Generation Adidas players. On Tuesday, if a player from a team’s unprotected list has been drafted, the club is eliminated from the remainder of the expansion draft and will not lose any further players. Clubs will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if a player from the unprotected list is picked.

MLS ・ 10 HOURS AGO