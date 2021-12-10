Blues' Ville Husso: Surfaces on IR

Perron (upper body) was designated for long-term injured reserve Monday. Perron's placement on LTIR is retroactive to Nov. 27, which means he can be activated ahead of the Blues matchup with Ottawa on Dec. 21 if healthy enough. In five games prior to getting hurt, the winger was rolling with one goal and five assists, including a trio of power-play points. Even with Tyler Bozak (COVID-19 protocols) cleared to return, the Blues will continue to utilize a healthy dose of minor-league players to put together a lineup.
